Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

R&B singer Monica paused her performance Saturday in Detroit, claiming that she saw a man hit a woman in the crowd. Videos on TikTok and Instagram show Monica on stage at Hart Plaza yelling, "Don't you hit her like that!" Monica yelled for people in the crowd to remove the man from the event before she climbed off the stage and jumped into the crowd. Concertgoers recorded the incident on their phones and cheered as Monica, 42, went into the crowd. According to reporting from Detroit Metro Times, the concert continued afterward and Monica apologized on stage for the incident. Andrus Macdonald, the Riverfront Musical Festivals' spokesperson, thanked Monica for intervening in an emailed statement. "We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable."

In his first performance since the "Try That in a Small Town" controversy, Jason Aldean hit back against critics of the song. "I feel everybody's entitled to their opinion," Aldean told the crowd in Cincinnati. "I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it was once," he added, in the quote captured by Deadline. Aldean was referring to the backlash which his music video received after it was posted online last week. Critics noted that it was shot in Columbia, Tenn., the site of a notorious 1927 lynching. Critics also see problematic undertones in the lyrics. Not long after the chatter started online, Country Music Television pulled the video off the air, without commenting on the exact reason for the decision. "In this day and age -- cancel culture is a thing," the country singer, 46, told the crowd Friday in Cincinnati. "If people don't like what you say they try to make sure they can cancel you, which means try to ruin your life." Aldean thanked his Cincinnati fans for showing up to support him.