Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release second-quarter financial results today before the stock market opens, followed by a 9 a.m. conference call with executive management.

The call with the investment community is available at (844) 481-2779, conference identification 10180510, or through the company's website at simmonsbank.com. A transcript of the call will be available on the site for at least 60 days.

Pine Bluff-based Simmons, which owns and operates branches as Simmons Bank, has 231 offices in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Anchor Brewing is open to considering a potential offer from employees looking to buy and save the storied San Francisco brewery, a spokesperson confirmed.

On July 12, the company announced it would be shutting down operations, sending shock waves throughout the Bay Area and prompting its beer to start flying off of shelves. The brewery was a pioneer in California's craft beer scene, founded in 1896 and surviving prohibition in the 1920s and early 1930s.

Ownership of the brewery has changed over the years and Anchor was mostly recently purchased in 2017 by Japanese conglomerate Sapporo. However, sales have been down in recent years, forcing the company to scale back and eventually announce its closure earlier this month.

But in the past week and a half, a group of employees have been working to preserve Anchor's 127-year-old legacy. And the company now says it's open to the sale.

"We have received an e-mail from Anchor's Union spokesperson stating that the 'workers of Anchor Brewing have met, discussed and decided to launch an effort to purchase the brewery," company spokesperson Sam Singer said in a statement. "Given our deep respect for the Anchor Union and our team members, should our employees put forward a bonafide, legally binding offer to buy the company, one that includes a verifiable source of funds, we would gladly consider it."

Singer said the union spokesperson also clarified that the inquiry into purchasing the brewery was on behalf of a group of unidentified employees and not the union itself.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 865.21, up 11.98.

"Stocks managed to rally on Monday as investors look to the Federal Reserve's decision this week on interest rates and earnings season continues," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.