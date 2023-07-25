North Korea fires missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said today, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the U.S. sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

In its third round of launches since last week, North Korea fired the missiles just before midnight from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. It said both missiles traveled around 248 miles before landing in waters off the Korean Peninsula's eastern coast.

The statement called North Korea's missile launches a "grave provocation" that threatens regional peace and stability.

The launches came hours after South Korea's navy said a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine -- the USS Annapolis -- arrived at a port on Jeju Island. That underscored the allies' efforts to boost the visibility of U.S. strategic assets in the region to intimidate the North.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles last week in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes on South Korea and deployed U.S. naval vessels.

Also on Monday, the American-led U.N. Command said it has started "a conversation" with North Korea about a U.S. soldier who ran into the North last week across one of the world's most heavily fortified borders.

Andrew Harrison, a British lieutenant general who is deputy commander at the U.N. Command, which oversees implementation of the 1953 armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, declined to comment about the state of the inquiry to North Korea or say what the command knows about Pvt. Travis King's condition.

"The conversation has commenced" between the U.N. Command and the Korean People's Army "through the mechanisms of the armistice agreement," Harrison said in Seoul. The Korean War, fought from 1950 to 1953, ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and both Koreas technically remain at war.

Harrison said King's welfare is of paramount concern and declined to give details about the conversations with North Korea. citing their sensitivity. Harrison said he "remained optimistic" but added that "none of us know where this is going to end."

In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said North Korea had only "acknowledged" receiving the U.N. message last week and had not provided any information or commented further since then.

"There have been no new contacts since last week," Miller said, adding that North Korea also had not responded to messages sent by U.S. civilian or military officials.

North Korea has remained publicly silent about King, who crossed the border during a tour of Panmunjom while he was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, following his release from prison in South Korea on an assault conviction.

While King is the first American known to be held in North Korea in almost five years, the state has a long history of detaining foreign nationals, charging them with myriad offenses and often using them as bargaining chips or for propaganda.

The U.S. still has not been able to ascertain King's condition, a senior administration official said Monday in Washington. Asked if U.S. officials had a better understanding of whether King intended to defect, the official said they still had "no indication about what was going on in his mind that day." The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Tex., told ABC News on Sunday that he was worried about the "price" North Korea may demand for King's return.

McCaul said he doubted King was "defecting" but added that the soldier was probably "running from his problems" when he chose to sprint into North Korea. "That was the wrong place to go," McCaul said.

King's family told the Associated Press that they were confused about his decision to dart across the border. "I don't understand why he would do that, because it seemed like he was on his way back here to the United States," King's uncle Myron Gates said. "He was on his way home."

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung, Mari Yamaguchi and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press and by Jennifer Hassan, Alex Horton, Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Leo Sands of The Washington Post.