Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 4:37 a.m.

Woman arrested in brandishing of gun

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Monday and charged with a felony after brandishing a gun at a retail store employee, according to a police report.

Takeisha Tucker, 30, was arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department just after 1 p.m. and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to the report, an officer was dispatched to the Citi Trends at 1319 TP White Drive for a reported aggravated assault.

Upon the officer's arrival, the manager of the store, Candy Glenn, reported a Black female wearing a pink bonnet had entered the store with another Black female and three children.

Glenn stated the children were acting "unruly" and she asked their mother -- it doesn't indicate whether Tucker was the mother or not -- to control them.

After the request, Tucker pulled a small-caliber, black pistol on Glenn and loaded it with a magazine.

According to the report, Glenn said both women and the children departed shortly afterward.

Glenn said the group left in a silver Honda Accord with dealer tags and drove toward a Kroger store.

The report states the officer made contact with the car at a Kum & Go gas station, where Tucker was in the driver's seat. The officer reported Tucker had a small, black Ruger pistol in her possession.

Upon her arrest, Tucker was taken to the Pulaski County jail. Her bail has been set at $5,000 and she has a scheduled Sept. 7 court date.

Print Headline: Woman arrested in brandishing of gun

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT