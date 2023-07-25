Woman arrested in brandishing of gun

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Monday and charged with a felony after brandishing a gun at a retail store employee, according to a police report.

Takeisha Tucker, 30, was arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department just after 1 p.m. and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to the report, an officer was dispatched to the Citi Trends at 1319 TP White Drive for a reported aggravated assault.

Upon the officer's arrival, the manager of the store, Candy Glenn, reported a Black female wearing a pink bonnet had entered the store with another Black female and three children.

Glenn stated the children were acting "unruly" and she asked their mother -- it doesn't indicate whether Tucker was the mother or not -- to control them.

After the request, Tucker pulled a small-caliber, black pistol on Glenn and loaded it with a magazine.

According to the report, Glenn said both women and the children departed shortly afterward.

Glenn said the group left in a silver Honda Accord with dealer tags and drove toward a Kroger store.

The report states the officer made contact with the car at a Kum & Go gas station, where Tucker was in the driver's seat. The officer reported Tucker had a small, black Ruger pistol in her possession.

Upon her arrest, Tucker was taken to the Pulaski County jail. Her bail has been set at $5,000 and she has a scheduled Sept. 7 court date.