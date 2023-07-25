



FOOTBALL

Betting suspension given

The NFL has indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain relationships with sports gamblers. The rules have been in place for years, but the league has cracked down on violators as sports gambling becomes legal in more states. Former Indianapolis cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely last month for betting on NFL games last year. The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following their suspensions. Tennessee offensive tackle Nicholas Petie-Frere was suspended for the first six regular-season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility. In late April, the league suspended Detroit receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore, and Washington defensive end Shaka Toney for violating the gambling policy. Last December, New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a year for betting on non-NFL sports. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games; he was later traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville and eventually reinstated. In November 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended for gambling on an NFL game; he has not played in the league since.

Raiders sign Peters

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters in an effort to address one of their most pressing needs. The 30-year-old Peters will be among the veterans who reports to the club on Tuesday. Las Vegas' training camp opens Wednesday. The Raiders are hoping to get the version of Peters who has 32 career interceptions, six returned for touchdowns. He had only one interception last season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing 2021 with a torn ACL. Peters joins a Raiders team that had six interceptions last season, tied with the New York Giants for the fewest in the league.

Hines to miss season

A person with knowledge of the situation says Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a serious knee injury when he was hit by a jet ski. The Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines' speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams. Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery. With James Cook expected to take over the starting RB job this season, the Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines' speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams. Buffalo is moving on after losing starter Devin Singletary to free agency this offseason and has experienced depth at the position after signing free agents Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

Stroud, Richardson sign

Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contracts. Stroud agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $34 million contract. Stroud, who was drafted second overall, is expected to replace Davis Mills, who struggled as the Texans' starter for the last two seasons. Mills went 5-22-1 in 28 games, including 26 starts, as the Texans were among the NFL's worst teams. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will enter camp competing for the starting job. The Colts are counting on Richardson, the former Florida star, to provide some long-term stability at the sport's most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Stroud but ahead of Kentucky's Will Levis.

Dog reason for speeding

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog. The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed. Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Gardner-Johnson injured

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down with a noncontact injury, according to a person familiar with his test results. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the team had not announced an update on Gardner-Johnson's injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after grabbing his knee during a noncontact drill. The injury potentially was a major setback for a team that invested in the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season. Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

BASEBALL

Bieber sent to IL

Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since July 9 because of right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday in a procedural move. Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but is not on track to return until mid-September. The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games. Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and was a candidate to be traded before being hurt. By shifting him to the 60-day, Cleveland cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for left-hander Daniel Norris to have his contract selected from Class AAA Columbus.



