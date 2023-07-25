100 years ago

July 25, 1923

EARLE -- Planters may assist and induce Germans to come to this country if contracts as renters or sharecroppers are made with them, provided they otherwise qualify according to a letter received from W. W. Husband, commissioner general of immigration by a member of the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce. Under the immigration laws, one cannot induce aliens to come to the United States by offering wages but where contracts are made to take them into partnership they will be allowed to enter. It is held by the commissioner that where a contract is made with an alien to rent or take him as a sharecropper he then becomes a partner with the land owner. Germany lacked 20,000 of filling its quota of immigrants the year ending June 30.

50 years ago

July 25, 1973

Memorial gifts totaling $9,618 were made by residents of Pulaski County to the Arkansas Heart Association in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The memorial gifts made in honor of a deceased person by friends or relatives are used to help maintain the Association's research in cardiovascular diseases, which claim more than 12,000 lives in Arkansas each year.

25 years ago

July 25, 1998

A group calling itself APPLES, short for Arkansans to Protect Police, Libraries, Education and Services, is close to filing official papers with the state Ethics Commission so it can wage a campaign against the proposed constitutional amendment to do away with property taxes. The proposed amendment, sponsored by the Arkansas Taxpayers Rights Committee and led by Fort Smith lawyer Oscar Stilley, would abolish real and personal property taxes and replace them with a 1.375-cent increase in the state sales tax, now at 4.625 cents on the dollar. Local governments would be allowed to raise their sales taxes by an extra half-cent. The proposed amendment specifies how the sales taxes would be distributed among the various governmental entities. In addition, it would eliminate county assessors and collectors as well as the state land commissioner's office. The extra 1.375-cent sales tax would bring in about $600 million into state coffers, compared with the $895 million generated by property taxes in 1997. Estimates on how much might be raised by the optional half-cent county tax were unavailable.

10 years ago

July 25, 2013

The owners of the Kopper Kettle Candies company are working frantically to recover a huge copper kettle that has stood outside the Crawford County business for decades as a symbol of their pride in the company. The 350- to 400-pound 5-foot-circumference kettle has sat on a brick base in front of the small candy-making business on Alma Highway east of Van Buren since 1957 or 1958. Someone stole it some time between Saturday and Monday, he said. Greer's grandmother, Betty Greer, bought the kettle while on an antique buying excursion in Oklahoma, he said.