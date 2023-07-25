Police respond to homicide, ID man

Little Rock police responded to a homicide on East Roosevelt Road, the department said in a tweet on Monday morning.

Officers responded to an "assist medical" call around 6:37 a.m., the tweet said.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene, 801 E. Roosevelt Road, police said. A Family Dollar is listed online as having that address.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Joseph Cessor, an unsheltered person in the community, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said in a text on Monday afternoon.

Edwards said the homicide was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the public.