Preserve Arkansas accepts nominations in 13 categories





Preserve Arkansas is accepting nominations for its 2023 Arkansas Preservation Awards, recognizing "outstanding preservation achievements, people who make a difference in their communities and projects that inspire others to protect Arkansas' special historic places," according to a news release.

Deadline for the public to submit nominations is 5 p.m. Aug. 31 in 13 categories:

◼️ Outstanding Service in Neighborhood Preservation

◼️ Outstanding Work by a Craftsperson

◼️ Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation

◼️ Excellence in Preservation through Restoration

◼️ Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse

◼️ Excellence in Personal Preservation Projects

◼️ Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy

◼️ Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting

◼️ Outstanding Preservation Reporting in the Media

◼️ Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication

◼️ Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education

◼️ W.L. Cook Award for Excellence in Heritage Preservation

◼️ Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Winners will be honored in January 2024. Visit preservearkansas.org/what-we-do/nomination-instructions.

Retreat for veterans

Inspiration Point Center for the Arts, 16311 U.S. 62 West, Eureka Springs, hosts a three-day Veterans Creative Arts Retreat, Aug. 4-6, offering "an opportunity to channel their thoughts, emotions, and feelings by way of artistic expression," according to a news release, via drama, music and visual art therapies through guided activities led by registered creative arts therapists. The retreat, sponsored in part by the Arkansas Arts Council and Arvest Bank, includes meals and lodging free of charge for U.S. military veterans and their spouses. The retreat begins at 4 p.m. Friday and concludes at 6 p.m. Sunday. Register and get more information by calling (479) 253-8595.

Baseball weekend

Four members of Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame – former pitchers Rollie Fingers, Rich "Goose" Gossage and Steve Carlton and slugger Wade Boggs – will join Al "The Mad Hungarian" Hrabosky for the sixth Hot Springs Baseball Weekend from Aug. 25-26 in the Spa City.

The event celebrates the city's place in baseball history as the birthplace of Major League spring training, starting in the late 19th century. Future legends, including Honus Wagner, Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron, came to Hot Springs through the 1950s. A Historic Baseball Trail lets fans take a self-guided tour of the locations throughout the city where they trained and played. An 8-foot bronze statue of Ruth – one of only three in the world – was dedicated this spring at the city's Majestic Park baseball complex.

The weekend will also include a free public screening of the documentary "Fastball," narrated by actor Kevin Costner, 7 p.m. Aug. 25, and a Saturday baseball card show. Call (501) 321-2027.

Four members of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame members — pitchers Rollie Fingers, Rich "Goose" Gossage and Steve Carlton and slugger Wade Boggs — join Al "The Mad Hungarian" Hrabosky for the Hot Springs Baseball Weekend Aug. 25-26 in the Spa City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



