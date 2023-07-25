Shoppers look for school supplies deals at a Target store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in South Miami, Fla. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low to middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no frills rainboots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Students headed back to school or college this year are dealing with higher prices by turning to discount stores, an executive with the... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Prices shift back-to-school buying

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content