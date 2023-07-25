Proposals get OK, alter equity factor

The search for a level playing field continues for Arkansas' public and private schools.

Monday, at the annual meeting of the governing body of the Arkansas Activities Association at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, member schools voted on two proposals concerning the Competitive Equity Factor.

Proposal 7 passed 145-44 to slot private schools based on the Competitive Equity Factor before classifications are divided into the 16-16-48-etc., alignment based on public school enrollments.

Proposal 8 passed 172-19 to adjust the Competitive Equity Factor points to be determined for each two-year cycle instead of four years as originally passed last year.

Jason Carson, president and CEO of Conway Christian, spoke during the meeting against Proposal 8.

"There's two things," Carson said. "First, because the landscape of athletics has changed so much over the last several years, it's not just a private school issue between dominant and not dominant. It's a public school issue, too. We would like for there to be some kind of committee and some type of study done to see if competitive equity is good for all schools, not just private schools. If you're a AAA member school and you're dominant by a points system then maybe they should go up in classification.

"Second, when it comes to the point tally system, I cannot win a state championship at all in two years and still be labelled as dominant and have to move up."

Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, private school teams that win a state championship will be awarded four points, a team that loses in the state championship game will earn three points, a team that wins a state tournament game will be awarded two points and a team with a winning conference record will earn one point.

Teams that accumulate five points or more over two years will be moved up in classification. Teams can move down if they accumulate zero points during the two-year cycle.

Pulaski Academy won the Class 6A state championship last season just a year after being moved up to Class 5A in the first year of the Competitive Equity Factor. A winning conference record this season will move the Bruins up to Class 7A for the next two-year cycle.

Little Rock Christian also was elevated to Class 6A this past season and won a state playoff game. If the Warriors appear in the state championship game this coming season, they would accumulate enough points to also be moved up to Class 7A.

Little Rock Catholic benefited from the Competitive Equity Factor and moved into Class 6A from Class 7A last year and had its best season in school history, finishing 11-1 and advancing to the second round of the state playoffs. If Catholic works its way into the state championship game, the Rockets would move back to Class 7A.

Coupled with Proposal 7, which calls for 16 teams in Class 7A, that could affect Jonesboro, the 16th largest public school, along with Fort Smith Southside, the 15th largest, and Little Rock Southwest, the 14th largest, all of which could move down to Class 6A.

Shiloh Christian appeared in the Class 5A state championship game last season after just being elevated from Class 4A. If the Saints win a playoff game, they would have enough points to be elevated again into Class 6A.

That, of course, could affect Pine Bluff, Jacksonville, Searcy and Texarkana, which are slated for Class 6A due to enrollments figures just released.

Then in Class 4A, Harding Academy moved up from Class 3A and also went to the state championship game. If the Wildcats win a playoff game in the fall, they would move up again to Class 5A.

That in turn could affect Mills, Huntsville, Nashville, Prairie Grove and Gravette, which are slated for Class 5A for the 2024-25 cycle. The 5A-West would be the conference affected the most with Huntsville, Prairie Grove and Gravette all moving to Class 4A.

Class 4A, 3A and 2A are all also affected with the private schools slotted into classifications above them.

Nashville Superintendent Doug Graham spoke in favor of Proposal 7.

"On the distinction whether to include private schools as we rank schools in developing classifications, that process worked for years," Graham said. "That's the way we did it for years. It's my opinion that when this rule came into effect a couple of years ago, we were concentrating on the Competitive Equity proposals and the part in there that took the private schools out of schools being calculated slid under the radar. I wasn't even aware that was part of the proposal."

When the original Competitive Equity Factor was passed, public schools were assigned classifications based on enrollment and then private schools were placed into their appropriate classifications. It created a 19-team Class 6A, deviating from the usual 16-team classification.

Proposal 7 rectified the scheduling problems, especially the one Class 6A had last year in limiting nonconference games.

Calculations based on the Competitive Equity Factor will be made after each sport's season has concluded.

The private school debate began a quarter of a century ago after Shiloh Christian went to five straight state championship games in the state's smallest classification from 1997 through 2001, winning three and averaging 43.4 points per game during the five-year span. That sparked the 1.35 multiplier based on school enrollment as the first attempt to equal the playing field between public and private schools in 2002. The multiplier was a numerical factor applied to athletic participation among students at private schools compared to public schools.

In 2004, Central Arkansas Christian beat Nashville 27-6 in the semifinals of the playoffs, which prompted the public schools to raise the multiplier to 1.75, which also triggered a lawsuit from a player from Arkansas Baptist, now Baptist Prep.

The 1.75 multiplier was dropped and private schools were then elevated one classification above where their enrollments would normally place them beginning in 2008.

Then in 2020, three of the six state championships in 11-man football were won by Pulaski Academy, Harding Academy and Shiloh Christian. That in turn led to the current Competitive Equity Factor and a point-based system with a four-year cycle that bumped those three schools up a classification in addition to Little Rock Christian. The four combined to go 45-6, with Pulaski Academy winning the Class 6A championship, and Shiloh Christian and Harding Academy playing in championship games despite being elevated to Class 5A and Class 4A, respectively.

Last season, of the 43 champions crowned in football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer -- the major team sports -- seven were private schools; Pulaski Academy in football, Little Rock Christian in boys basketball, Little Rock Christian and Harding Academy in baseball, Baptist Prep in volleyball, Little Rock Episcopal and Harding Academy in girls soccer.

The Arkansas Activities Association also named the Citation Award winners as well as the schools recognized for sportsmanship, which went to Fort Smith Northside for Class 6A, Valley View for Class 5A, Pottsville for Class 4A, Central Arkansas Christian for Class 3A, Lavaca for Class 2A and Mammoth Spring for Class A.

The governing body also voted Monday on the following proposals:

Proposal 1: Junior High Travel

To allow junior high schools more flexibility in scheduling games and tournaments to fulfill a season. Passed, 102-0.

Proposal 2: Coaches Education – Employment

To give licensed teachers more flexibility. Passed, 291-2.

Proposal 3: Financial Aid – Service Providers

To reevaluate the existing financial aid third party service providers – expand options for nonpublic schools to coordinate financial aid assistance. Passed, 274-16.

Proposal 4: Electronic Distribution

To promote more effective, timely communication concerning AAA business. Passed, 295-0.

Proposal 5: Non-Athletic Activities – National Contests/Events

To provide clarity on activities groups attending national level contests and events due to the discontinuation of the NASSP list. Passed, 288-1.

Proposal 6: 4A Baseball, Basketball, Softball Conferences

To provide more opportunities to reduce travel, increase regional/state participation. Passed, 185-4.

Proposal 7: New Competitive Equity – Football

To allow for an even number in each football conference in addition to reevaluating classification limits by enrollment. Passed, 145-44.

Proposal 8: Competitive Equity – 2 Year Lookback

To effectively administer the Competitive Equity Factor Plan on a consistent 2-year basis for nonpublic schools instead of a 4-year basis. Passed, 172-19.