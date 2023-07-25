NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Missouri football has been the definition of mediocrity the previous four seasons.

The Tigers are 23-23 in regular-season games over that span, going 6-6 in 2019, 5-5 in 2020, 6-6 in 2021 and 6-6 in 2022.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson, a fifth-year senior, has been at Missouri the whole time.

"We have to win more, because we've had the same record for four years," Robinson said at SEC media days. "We're just not going to do that anymore."

After Missouri's 6-6 record in 2019, Coach Barry Odom was fired and he landed at the University of Arkansas as Sam Pittman's defensive coordinator.

Missouri was 25-25 in four seasons with Odom, now UNLV's coach, leading the program where he played linebacker.

Eli Drinkwitz, who grew up in Alma and graduated from Arkansas Tech, went 12-1 at Appalachian State in his first season as a head coach before landing the Missouri job, but he's struggled to improve the program.

Including bowl losses to end the last two seasons, Drinkwitz is 17-19 at Missouri.

The Tigers were 4-5 last year when Drinkwitz was rewarded with a contract extension through 2027 and a raise to $6 million annually.

Missouri beat Arkansas 29-27 to qualify for the postseason, but lost to Wake Forest 27-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Tigers finished 2-4 in games decided by seven or fewer points, including a 26-22 loss to No. 1 Georgia after leading the Bulldogs 22-12 in the fourth quarter.

Georgia finished 15-0 and won its second straight national championship. The only opponent to play the Bulldogs closer than Missouri was Ohio State in a 42-41 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

"I tell people all the time, 'We lost the Georgia game. Georgia did not beat us,' " Robinson said. "We had that game, and we lost it. We've got to be who we are, and we're better than we showed."

Senior offensive lineman Javon Foster said the Tigers have adopted "STP" -- Something To Prove -- as their motto.

"We have something to prove to ourselves and something to prove to everybody else -- that we can finish what we start," Foster said. "We need to have better attention to the details to make sure we finish out games the right way."

Drinkwitz said he's encouraged Missouri returns 15 starters on offense and defense.

"This means that those guys believe in our process," Drinkwitz said. "They believe in their improvement. They believe in the opportunities that they have at the University of Missouri."

Foster has 26 consecutive starts at left tackle.

"A lot of guys came back because they can see we're so close," Foster said. "We know we're right there."

Junior quarterback Brady Cook, who passed for 242 yards and rushed for 138 against Arkansas last season, is a returning starter, but he has competition.

Sophomore Jake Garcia, a transfer from Miami, will compete with Cook along with redshirt freshman Sam Horn. Garcia got plenty of work in spring practice, which Cook missed after undergoing shoulder surgery.

"Brady looks to be returning to form," Drinkwitz said. "We look forward to him coming back, and he's going to have his hands full holding on to that position with Sam Horn and Jake Garcia. Both of those guys are very competitive."

Drinkwitz said he's confident Cook is ready to fight for the job.

"Everybody would like to have things handed to them, but competitors know that the only thing better than a little competition is more competition," Drinkwitz said. "Brady is one of the most relentless competitors that we have on our team. He competes every single day, whether it's running the stadium or how he eats or how he trains.

"He ain't ever letting anybody get an edge on him."

The Tigers finished 85th in total offense last season, averaging 367.6 yards, and tied for 86th in scoring offense at 24.8 points per game.

Drinkwitz said those struggles convinced him to give up calling plays to focus on leading the program.

Kirby Moore is the Tigers' new offensive coordinator and he will call the plays, as he did last season at Fresno State.

"We have a sign in our team room that says, 'Embrace your role, put the team first,' " Drinkwitz said. "At the end of the season it was clear to me that we were ineffective on the offensive side of the ball, and it starts with being retrospective on what do you do as the leader of the team. As the leader of the offensive side of the ball, what are the issues?

"I wasn't giving us the best advantage that we could have offensively to be successful, and so it was my estimation that I needed to embrace my role more as the head coach and do the things that needed to be done there and turn over the play calling to somebody else.

"I do not plan on calling plays. I plan on being involved on the offensive side of the ball just like I am on special teams and on the defensive side of the ball as the CEO of the organization."

Drinkwitz said he and Moore share a similar vision.

"He's an absolute grinder, loves to watch tape, is a tremendous teacher, low ego, high input kind of guy," Drinkwitz said. "I tell him all the time, 'If we can just average one more touchdown a game, we're going to be really happy at the end of the season.' "

The Tigers hope to make the same kind of improvement on offense as they did on the other side of the ball last season under defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Baker, who coached with Drinkwitz at Arkansas State, helped Missouri improve from No. 106 in total defense in 2021 (434.7 yards allowed) to No. 34 (340.8).

Eight starters return on defense, though the Tigers lost sixth-year lineman Trajan Jeffcoat as a transfer to Arkansas.

"The main change was confidence," Robinson said of last year's defensive improvement. "Everybody was playing more confident.

"The system is very free. [Baker] allows you to make plays."

Getting over the .500 record hump this season, Robinson said, is driving the players in summer workouts.

"We're more hungry than ever," Robinson said. "We've had a little taste of success, but we want more. We're ready to put it all together."