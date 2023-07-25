Sports world awaits looming Ohtani move

When you see the cash figures in play on the other side of the most-talked-about negotiation in decades, the scope of the entire fascinating conundrum is almost incomprehensible.

All summer long in sunny California, harried accountants and the titans they serve at the top of the corporate food chain have strained for some usable framework, for any viable context on a proposed salary model for the truly incomparable.

Baseball's trade deadline looms just seven days out, meaning that the people who run the franchise at the crossroads of the game's history are under more pressure with every passing hour.

Blessedly, on Friday morning, the story broke, the reported move that puts every subsequent socio-economic ripple into perspective:

Vanna White signed a new deal with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

TMZ reported that Vanna will get a bump to roughly $100,000 per episode, slightly more than they used to pay for 30 minutes on the Nightly Sports Call as I remember, but please, detect no bitterness. If Sony wants to inflate White's regular salary of some $3 million to something closer to $7 million for regular old Non-Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, I would only point out that Vanna has been essentially pitching a perfect game since 1982. She looks great, never turns a letter that isn't glowing, and has long since mastered the requirements of inane repartee.

If she isn't the Shohei Ohtani of game show personages, it's only from limited opportunities.

Ohtani's situation remains very much on edge, by contrast. Starting a three-game series against the Tigers today, his LA bosses hope to gain immediate clarity on the matter at hand: whether to keep the best player in the world and hope it means the Angels will make a bold move toward the playoffs, or trade the best player in the world and tempt the fates to turn you into the 20th Century Red Sox, who sold Babe Ruth and didn't win a World Series for 86 years.

Ohtani is in his sixth summer in Orange County, where his litany of staggering accomplishments seems to lengthen every night. Last Tuesday, when he tripled against the Yankees, broadcasters noted that according to Statcast, he'd just run from home plate to second base faster than anyone since such measurements became possible (or necessary). Obviously faster than Ruth ever did it. By the weekend, Ohtani had stroked 22 homers in the previous 41 games and had just become only the third player in history with 22 homers and five triples in a 40-game span, Ruth and DiMaggio being the others. It would all be fairly head-spinning if Ohtani weren't doubly valuable as one of the top starting pitchers in the game.

All his time with the Angels has been spent as a teammate of the great Mike Trout, and yet the Angels have never had so much as a winning season, let alone a postseason. You could argue that's because the Angels haven't spent enough on pitching, but let me introduce you to the New York Mets.

Currently, the Mets employ the two highest-paid starting pitchers in the game -- Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander -- each banking a smidge over $43 million per summer. And the Mets stink.

Because baseball.

From the Harvard MBA's upstairs to the anonymous bullpen catchers beyond the fences, no one's ever going to figure it out. Thank God.

The Mets, along with the Dodgers, Yankees, Mariners and Giants, are most often mentioned as either a trade partner for the Angels or an Ohtani destination in the free agent frenzy that starts in November. But in the Mets' case, haven't they overspent enough?

According to the betting engine betonline.ag, there's a 75% chance the Angels will trade Ohtani, and the Dodgers have the best odds to be his next team at 7-2. The Mets are 9-2 and the Yankees 11-2. The Braves are 8-1 and the Pirates 80-1, and while I'm no expert, particularly on wagering, I'd put the odds of the Pirates trading for Ohtani at closer to 80 trillion-to-1.

Whoever gets him will be responsible for the remainder of Ohtani's 2023 salary, $10 million, which buys you an exclusive negotiating window prior to free agency, and that's where things really get interesting.

If the five most expensive starting pitchers in the game average $37,532,000 in annual salary, and the top five hitters average $36,900,000, what is the right price for Ohtani -- $74,432,000 per season?

Based on him playing an average of 150 games on that kind of deal, he'd be making $496,213.33 per game.

It'll take Vanna a week to earn that.