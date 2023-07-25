State Police: Multi-agency operation results in 186 arrests

An operation consisting of seven Arkansas law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrests of 186 wanted individuals and repeat offenders last week, officials announced Monday.

Operation X-tended Stay included the Arkansas State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, Little Rock police, North Little Rock police, Maumelle police, Jacksonville police and the Pulaski County sheriff's office. The operation was part of a larger effort, Operation Safe Streets, that began in May.

According to a news release, the Arkansas State Police's contribution to the operation consisted of 25 Emergency Response Team members, air support and hosting the operation's Unified Command Center.

The release said the state police made 71 arrests, including 12 felony charges and issued 627 traffic citations.

"Arkansas State Police will always support and assist our federal, state and local law enforcement partners," Col. Mike Hagar said in a news release. "Operation X-tended Stay is an extension of our other recent efforts, such as Operation Safe Streets, to saturate Pulaski County, combating criminal activity that had been on the rise in recent months."

According to the release, the seven agencies arrested three homicide suspects, four people wanted on battery warrants, eight aggravated assaults, 19 weapons violations, four robbery suspects, 12 convicted sex offenders wanted for failing to register, 59 felony narcotic offenses and three people wanted for federal probation violations.

As part of the operation, the release said nine illegal firearms were seized, along with "significant quantities" of methamphetamine, ketamine and fentanyl.

Operation Safe Streets began in May with a goal of introducing an "enhanced law enforcement presence" across the Little Rock metro area.

According to the release, Safe Streets has resulted in a running total of 2,404 officer violation contacts and 1,473 arrests that include 53 driving while intoxicated violations and 202 excessive speed violations.