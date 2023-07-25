Summit seeks extended repayments





Summit Utilities Inc., which has more than 47,000 customers behind on their winter natural gas bills, is offering to give ratepayers six extra months to set up repayment plans under a compromise the company has filed with state regulators.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission is expected to soon approve a plan that allows the company to again disconnect customers and assess penalties for customers behind on payments who don't establish a repayment plan with the utility. If PSC approval comes this month, Summit said it would restart shutoffs and late fees in September.

Disconnects and late fees have been suspended since November, when thousands of Arkansas ratepayers began complaining about excessive gas bills and improper billing and payment procedures. The commission began investigations in March that have cleared the utility of any wrongdoing or violation of commission rules.

Summit proposes giving customers the flexibility to pay late fees for up to 18 months. "Not all customers will want to extend their payments out that long," Fred Kirkwood, Summit's head of customer service, testified in a commission filing. "Our call center agents will work with the customer to find a term that works best for each customer's needs, up to 18 months."

Two weeks ago, the commission indicated the policies could be approved within 30 days. Quick approval would allow the company to send out customer notifications about the restart during the month of August and begin collections in September. Customers would have through March to set up a delayed payment plan, Kirkwood testified.

"This would give customers the opportunity to pay their past due balances or enter into a [delayed payment plan] before disconnection activities and late fees are resumed," the filing noted.

Utilities in Arkansas, under Public Service Commission rules, allow up to 12 months for payment of late fees. Summit, in a compromise offered by the attorney general's office, is offering to extend that to 18 months. The attorney general's office proposed a 36-month repayment plan for ratepayers who need financial assistance, but Summit said it does not have the resources or personnel to identify customers in financial need.

"By offering an 18-month [delayed payment plan] all customers will have a longer than typical time frame to make payments on past due amounts while also eliminating the administrative burden that income verification places upon [Summit] and its customer service representatives," Kirkwood testified.

Another unresolved issue for the PSC to consider is whether its general service rules, which govern how the commission regulates utilities, should be updated to prevent some of the problems that have surfaced in the Summit case. And the Public Service Commission staff also has outlined a plan to continue to monitor Summit's operations, requiring quarterly reports to the commission, for the next two years that the three-member commission is considering.

Under current commission rules, delayed payments require down payment of one-fourth of the overdue balance to be paid in three equal monthly installments. Customers who agree to a repayment plan also are required to pay their current bills.

Summit provides gas service to more than 425,000 homes and businesses in Arkansas. An examination of 128,292 bills sent to residential and small commercial customers in January discovered that nearly all the bills – 99.6% -- had errors.

The commission investigation is looking specifically at how many customers' bills were in error, what those errors were, how many bills have been corrected and how many bills are still wrong.



