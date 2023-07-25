Suspects identified in 2 PB homicides

Detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department have identified 19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers and 19-year-old Jayvion Marquet Williams as suspects in the two murders that occurred on July 16, at 2303 W. 17th Ave.

Rogers is described by police as about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and as having brown eyes, black hair and a slim build. Williams is said to be about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and to have hazel eyes, black hair and a medium build. Both Rogers and Williams should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Rogers and Williams are both wanted on two counts of capital murder, one count of battery in the first degree, one count of terroristic act, and and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Zamarion Moten, 17, and Vaniya Bennett, 14, were killed in the drive-by shooting at 2303 W. 17th Ave. Police say Moten was shot to death in the front yard and Bennett was found shot inside the home.

Kaden McKay, 18, was found in a bedroom of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and has recovered, officials have said.

Anyone with information about the location of Rogers or Williams is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.