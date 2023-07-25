Three people arrested, charged in February fatal hit-and-run in Conway County

Three people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on Grandview Road in February that killed a 23-year-old, a Facebook post from the Conway County sheriff’s office said Monday.

Scott Kemp, 53, of Solgohachia, Steven Horman, 42, of Springfield and Tiffany Trammell, 30, of Center Ridge were all arrested and charged with manslaughter on Monday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Kissire said.

Kissire said early Tuesday afternoon that their bond was still to be set.

According to the sheriff's office, the three were in a suspect vehicle at the time Savana Oden, 23, of Morrilton was struck, the post said. Authorities obtained information last week that led to the location of a suspected vehicle.

Oden was found just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2023 after a passing motorist reported that an unresponsive female was laying on the side of Grandview Road in the Birdtown community, around 15 miles north of Morrilton, an earlier Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said in February.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Conway coroner’s office, the post said.

“Evidence obtained from the medical examiner’s office suggests that Ms. Oden was struck by a vehicle, creating injuries that led to her death,” the February post said.

She had been last seen around 11 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2023 walking in the area of St. Vincent Street and Branch Street in Morrilton, the post said. Investigators were trying to piece together how Oden got from Morrilton to where she was found in the Birdtown area.

Kissire said that the areas were roughly 13 to 15 miles apart.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges may be modified later, he said.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run to contact Kissire by calling (501) 208-7959 or Investigator Randal Eoff by calling (501) 208-1498.