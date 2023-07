Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Charlie Matthews, 35, of 4293 E. Broomsage Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Matthews was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Highfill

Terry Tague, 47, of 1010 S.W. Sherly Ave. in Highfill, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Tague was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.