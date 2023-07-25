Ukraine accused of Moscow drone attack

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defense Ministry's main headquarters, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties when the drones struck two nonresidential buildings in Moscow. Separately, a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, forcing a halt in traffic on a major highway, Russian authorities said.

In Moscow, Russian media reported that one of the drones fell on the Komsomolsky highway near the capital's center, shattering shop windows and damaging the roof of a house just over 200 yards away from the towering riverside Defense Ministry building. The ministry's main headquarters has Pantsyr air defense systems placed on the roof.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the drone targeted the Defense Ministry's headquarters, which is located 1.7 miles away from the Kremlin, or was heading to some other target in central Moscow.

Another drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors -- more visible damage compared to earlier drone strikes on the Russian capital.

Emergency workers were inspecting the damage and traffic was halted on sections of highways where the drones fell.

Ukrainian authorities didn't immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.

In the previous attack on July 4, the Russian military said four of the five drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down. The raid prompted authorities to temporarily restrict flights at Moscow's Vnukovo airport and divert flights to two other Moscow airports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted Monday that "the intensity of attempts to attack our regions with drones has grown."

"So measures are being taken, a very intense daily 24-hour work is underway," Peskov said, without offering any details about whether Russia's air defence systems have been enhanced because of the increased attacks.

Russian authorities said that another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in northern Crimea and forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway crossing the Black Sea peninsula that was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. Railway traffic was restored several hours later.

The Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that authorities also ordered the evacuation of several villages within a three-mile radius of the depot that was hit.

Aksyonov said the military shot down or jammed 11 attacking drones, while the Defense Ministry claimed later that 11 of the 17 attacking drones were jammed and crashed into the Black Sea and another three were shot down.

French international news agency Agence France-Presse said one of its video journalists was wounded by a drone attack Monday while reporting at a Ukrainian artillery position near Bakhmut.

Dylan Collins, a U.S. citizen based in Beirut, Lebanon and working on assignment in Ukraine, sustained multiple shrapnel injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital where he was being treated.

The agency said Collins, 35, is conscious and speaking to colleagues. Doctors say his condition is not life-threatening, the agency said.

Collins' colleague, AFP video journalist Arman Soldin, was killed by Russian rocket fire near Bakhmut in May.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press.

A view of the damaged building, right, is shown after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo)



