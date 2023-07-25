U.S. heat wave expected to build

After a month of bringing blistering heat to the Southwest, the southern Plains and the Gulf Coast, the relentless "heat dome" that has caused extreme temperatures is about to expand across even more of the country.

The heat over the coming week won't be as intense as it was in the Southwest last week, but will cover a lot more territory. In other words, this will be the hottest week of the year so far for the Lower 48.

The heat is forecast to be most pervasive on Wednesday and Thursday, when more than 250 million people in the United States will experience heat indexes -- a measure of how hot it feels, factoring in humidity -- above 90 degrees. Temperatures are predicted to be above normal in all regions but the Pacific Northwest.

Highs will reach the triple digits from Phoenix to St. Louis and at least the mid-90s from New Orleans to New York.

It comes amid a July that's likely to go down in the books as Earth's hottest month in recorded history, and perhaps the warmest in the past 100,000 years. Heat records have been shattered worldwide, posing grave health concerns in regions where air conditioning is hard to come by or economically inaccessible.

In the coming days, the heat dome -- a ridge of high pressure featuring hot, sinking air -- will grow in size and widen. That will help establish records far and wide as the most intense heat pushes east.

On Monday, the core of the heat remained entrenched over the interior western United States. Records were possible from the Canadian border to Mexico. Kalispell, Mont., where records date to 1899, was set to hit 97 degrees, a record. Missoula and Helena were also expected to hit 101 and 100 degrees, respectively, tying or breaking records. Grand Junction, Colo., was to see new highs as well at 103 degrees, tying a record.

In the Texas Panhandle, highs on either side of 105 degrees should easily net a few records, while Phoenix was forecast to be near its July 24 record high of 116.

Denver, Salt Lake City, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kan., were among other cities expected to see highs near the century mark.

Triple-digit heat could expand as far east as Kansas City, Mo., today, while more records could fall from the Texas Panhandle westward. Billings, Mont., is forecast to tie a record at 97 degrees, but that pales in comparison with the readings in the Southwest. Phoenix and Tucson should tie or break records at 117 and 110 degrees, respectively, while Roswell, N.M., could reach 107 and also nab a record. Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, are expected to hit 104, tying or breaking records. Highs will also flirt with records in south Florida.

Wednesday will see the heat ooze into the Upper Midwest. Highs from 95 to 100 degrees will span from New Orleans to northern Minnesota, including Little Rock, St. Louis and Des Moines, Iowa. Factoring in humidity, many of these areas will feel at least five degrees hotter. Minneapolis could approach its July 26 record temperature of 100 degrees and will have a heat index near 105.

By Thursday, the heat will spread farther east. The 90s will surge through much of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, extending into Erie, Pa., which is expected to break a record at 91 degrees. Hagerstown, Md., and Washington, D.C., are forecast to hit 97 degrees, one degree short of records. To the west, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City and St. Louis could all hit 100.

On Friday, while the heat eases ever so slightly in the Southwest, it intensifies in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where highs should surge well into the 90s. Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., is forecast to hit 99, tying a record. It's possible that Washington could see its first triple-digit high since Aug. 15, 2016.

Information for this article was contributed by Jason Samenow of The Washington Post.