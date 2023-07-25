U.S. sues Abbott over Texas’ floating barrier

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Justice Department on Monday sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over a newly installed floating barrier on the Rio Grande that is the Republican's latest aggressive tactic to try to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge in Austin to force Texas to remove a roughly 1,000-foot line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that the Biden administration says raises humanitarian and environmental concerns. The suit claims that Texas unlawfully installed the barrier without permission between the border cities of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas' border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing, arresting migrants on trespassing charges and sending busloads of asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities in other states. Critics have long questioned the effectiveness of the two-year operation, known as Operation Lone Star. A state trooper's account this month that some of the measures injured migrants has put the mission under new and intensifying scrutiny.

In anticipation of the lawsuit, Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter earlier Monday that defended Texas' right to install the barrier. He accused Biden of putting migrants at risk by not doing more to deter them from making the journey to the U.S.

"Texas will see you in court, Mr. President," Abbott wrote.

Abbott, who cruised to a third term in November while promising tougher border crackdowns, has used disaster declarations as the legal bedrock for some measures.

Critics call that a warped view.

"There are so many ways that what Texas is doing right now is just flagrantly illegal," said David Donatti, an attorney for the Texas American Civil Liberties Union.

Immigration hardliners have urged leaders of Texas and other states to declare an "invasion" at the border.

That would purportedly trigger state authority under a provision in the U.S. Constitution that lets states "engage in War" if "invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay."

"All of this is happening because you have violated your constitutional obligation to defend the States against invasion through faithful execution of federal laws," Abbott wrote Monday.

"This will test the Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 power of states to defend themselves when the federal government refuses to do so," tweeted Ken Cuccinelli, a former Republican attorney general of Virginia and an immigration hardliner.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has called the state's tactics to deter migrants "inhumane."

Democratic lawmakers have called Abbott's measures "barbaric."

A memo obtained by The Dallas Morning News, from a Customs and Border Patrol official in the Eagle Pass sector, warned that the state's barriers block visibility and impede federal agents from catching or helping migrants.

Last week, an email surfaced from a state trooper raising alarm about forces deployed by Texas denying water to migrants, or even pushing migrants back into the river.

Migrants have drowned trying to evade the barriers. A woman suffering a miscarriage became entangled in razor wire, and other migrants have been badly injured, including children.

Despite Abbott's efforts to frame the legal skirmish as a personal affront to Texas by Biden, the president himself has yet to publicly weigh in.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from San Antonio, blasted Biden for leaving the issue to underlings, calling it a "real failure."

"The president should say something," Castro told National Public Radio on Monday. "I know the White House press secretary condemned it and the DOJ has now threatened legal action. But it's important for the president of the United States to condemn it himself."

The Biden administration has said illegal border crossings have declined significantly since new immigration restrictions took effect in May. In June, the first full month since the new policies took effect, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said migrant encounters were down 30% from the month prior and were at the lowest levels since Biden's first full month in office.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Abbott's policies as a whole have made it difficult for U.S. Border Patrol agents to access the Rio Grande.

"Those are unlawful actions that are not helpful and is undermining what the president has put forward and is trying to do," she said.

Jean-Pierre deflected questions at her Monday briefing about Biden's lack of direct engagement, citing the Justice Department efforts and her own condemnations.

"He has been very, very clear about this, by taking actions, by being vocal many times on this," she said. "He said we need to do this in the right way, we need to do this in a humane way."

ORANGE BUOYS, RAZOR WIRE

Under the international bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, with Piedras Negras, Mexico, protesters gathered at Shelby Park this month, chanting "save the river" and blowing a conch shell in a ceremony. A few yards away, crews unloaded neon-orange buoys from trailers parked by a boat ramp off the Rio Grande.

Jessie Fuentes stood with the environmental advocates, watching as state troopers restricted access to the water where he holds an annual kayak race. Shipping containers and layers of concertina wire lined the riverbank.

The experienced kayaker often took clients and race participants into the water through a shallow channel formed by a border island covered in verdant brush. That has been replaced by a bulldozed stretch of barren land connected to the mainland and fortified with razor wire.

"The river is a federally protected river by so many federal agencies, and I just don't know how it happened," Fuentes told the Eagle Pass City Council the night before.

Neither did the City Council.

Fuentes sued over the buoys, arguing that border crossings are not covered by the Texas Disaster Act.

As for the river islands, the Texas General Land Office gave the state Department of Public Safety access starting in April "to curb the ongoing border crisis."

"Additionally, the General Land Office will also permit vegetation management, provided compliance with all applicable state and federal regulations is upheld," said a letter from the office's commissioner, Dawn Buckingham.

The Texas Military Department cleared out carrizo cane, which Buckingham's office called an "invasive plant" in its response to questions from The Associated Press, and changed the landscape, affecting the river's flow.

Environmental experts are concerned.

"As far as I know, if there's flooding in the river, it's much more severe in Piedras Negras than it is in Eagle Pass because that's the lower side of the river. And so next time the river really gets up, it's going to push a lot of water over on the Mexican side, it looks like to me," said Tom Vaughan, a retired professor and co-founder of the Rio Grande International Study Center.

Fuentes recently sought special permission from the city and DPS to navigate through his familiar kayaking route.

"Since they rerouted the water on the island, the water is flowing differently," Fuentes said. "I can feel it."

The state declined to release any records that might detail the environmental impacts of the buoys or changes to the landscape.

Victor Escalon, a DPS regional director overseeing Del Rio down to Brownsville, pointed to the governor's emergency disaster declaration. "We do everything we can to prevent crime, period. And that's the job," he added.

U.S. LAW AND INTERNATIONAL TREATIES

In a letter last week, the Justice Department gave Texas until Monday to commit to removing the barrier or face a lawsuit. The letter said the buoy wall "poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns."

The state deployed the buoys without notifying the International Boundary and Water Commission or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Mexico's secretary of state asked the federal government to intervene, saying the barrier violates international treaties.

The federal government says they violate a federal law that covers navigable waterways, a designation that includes the Rio Grande, even though it's not deep or wide enough for passenger or cargo boats.

Abbott disputed any such violation in his letter Monday. He's boasted openly that Texas ignored requirements to seek permission from the State Department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before installing razor wire and floating barriers at or in the Rio Grande, on grounds that Texas has the right to defend its borders.

In his letter to Biden, Abbott cites "your record-breaking level of illegal immigration."

Illegal crossings are far below last summer's record-setting peak, dropping 70% since the Biden administration ended Title 42 earlier this year. That's the pandemic-era emergency public health measure invoked by the Trump administration to keep out asylum-seekers.

Democrats emphasize the progress as they denounce tactics they see as "barbaric." Republicans point out that despite the drop, illegal crossings remain above Trump- and Obama-era levels.

The White House has long bristled at the idea that border enforcement is lax.

In a letter Friday pressing Biden to take action against Texas, nearly 90 Democrats in the U.S. House, including all 13 Texans, expressed "profound alarm" after the reports of drownings and injuries related to the razor wire and buoys.

"We urge you to assert your authority over federal immigration policy and foreign relations... to stop Governor Abbott's dangerous and cruel actions," the lawmakers wrote.

The lawsuit is not the first time the Biden administration has sued Texas over its actions on the border.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2021 accused the state of usurping and even interfering with the federal government's responsibility to enforce immigration laws after Abbott empowered state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of covid-19.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber, Valerie Gonzalez and Acacia Coronado of The Associated Press and by Todd J. Gillman and Aarón Torres of The Dallas Morning News (TNS).