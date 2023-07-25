Using Sportsbooks to Predict 4,000-Yard Passers

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Odds to Win Passing Title: +300

Passing Yards O/U: 4700.5 Mahomes has thrown for at least 4,000 yards every season hes been the full-time starter. The reigning MVP led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards, a new career-high, in 2022 and hes the favorite to do so once again. Kansas City saw some turnover in its wide receiver room with the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the trusty Travis Kelce is back to lead a young group of talented pass-catchers. Mahomes is consistently among the league leaders in pass attempts and yards per attempt, which makes 4,000 an easy bar to clear and 5,000 a possibility annually.

Joe Burrow, Bengals Odds to Win Passing Title: +650

Passing Yards O/U: 4,325.5 Burrow is armed with the weapons to make a run at 5,000 yards for the first time. As it stands, hes thrown for more than 4,400 both times hes played 16 games and he was on pace for well over 4,000 as a rookie before his season was cut short by injury. Between JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati has a claim to the best receiving corps in the NFL. Burrows number of attempts have gone up each year and he remains one of the games most accurate passers. Bank on a third consecutive 4,000-yard season for Burrow behind an improved offensive line.

Justin Herbert, Chargers Odds to Win Passing Title: +650

Passing Yards O/U: 4,400.5 Herberts left tackle, Rashawn Slater, missed considerable time last year and his top receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, were in and out of the lineup. He also suffered from fractured rib cartilage in Week 2 but Herbert didnt miss a game and went on to finish second behind Mahomes in passing yards with 4,739. He set a new career high in attempts (699) but his yards per attempt plummeted from what he averaged through his first two seasons. Slaters return, the addition of rookie receiver Quentin Johnston and a change at offensive coordinator from Joe Lombardi to Kellen Moore should help Herbert have his best year yet. And even if he doesnt set new personal records, hes established a high enough floor already — Herbert has the most passing yards through three seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings Odds to Win Passing Title: +900

Passing Yards O/U: 4,325.5 Cousins passed more in his first season under coach Kevin OConnell (643 attempts) than he ever has in his career. His 4,547 passing yards were the fourth-most in the NFL, a huge chunk of which went to All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished with 1,809 yards. Minnesotas offseason moves indicate that Cousins might be in for another pass-heavy campaign. The Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook, drafted receiver Jordan Addison and parted ways with ZaDarius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, two top defenders from a unit that was among the NFLs worst in 2022. Between Jefferson, Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson, Cousins has one of the better pass-catching groups at his disposal to help him extend his streak of three straight 4,000-yard seasons.

Josh Allen, Bills Odds to Win Passing Title: +1000

Passing Yards O/U: 4,200.5 Allen was hampered by an elbow injury down the stretch last season and he still finished as one of the leagues premier passers. Though his yardage has gone down each of the past two years, he still threw for 4,283 yards in 2022. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is staying put in Buffalo, which seems to be all Allen needs to pilot an elite offense. The Bills also added tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round to bolster their group of pass-catchers. Only Mahomes, Tom Brady and Herbert have more yards than Allen since his 2020 breakout; a fourth straight 4,000-yard campaign is the expectation for the perennial MVP candidate.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Odds to Win Passing Title: +1200

Passing Yards O/U: 3,850.5 Mark Konezny/USA Today network Tagovailoa led all passers in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating last season. But Tagovailoa fell short in counting stats as he played just 13 games due to two separate concussions. He was on pace for over 4,600 yards had he played a full 17-game schedule — instead he finished with 3,548, a new career-high. The arrival of coach Mike McDaniel helped unlock Tagovailoa, who benefits from one of the best receiving duos in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Durability is the biggest concern for Tagovailoa considering hes missed eight games in the last two seasons. But if he can stay on the field for the bulk of the year, he should set a new career-high in passing yards for a third consecutive season and crack 4,000 for the first time.

Jared Goff, Lions Odds to Win Passing Title: +1600

Passing Yards O/U: 3,875.5 Goff enjoyed his best statistical season since 2018 in his second year in Detroit. His 4,438 yards were the sixth-most in the NFL and the third-most hes thrown for in his career. Goff is once again set up for success in the Motor City behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Lions also added first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a skill-position group headlined by Pro Bowl receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jameson Williams is also set to return after he serves his six-game suspension. Perhaps the biggest boon for Goff is that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a hot name on the coaching carousel, elected to return to the team. Everything is falling into place for Goff to mirror the success he had in 2022.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys Odds to Win Passing Title: +1600

Passing Yards O/U: 3,925.5 Prescott was on pace for just over 4,000 yards last season had he held up for the whole year. Instead, he finished with 2,860 across 12 games and in the offseason he lost his offensive coordinator and starting tight end. Coach Mike McCarthy is taking over play calling duties with a stated intent to run the ball more. As for the personnel changes, receiver Brandin Cooks will help offset Dalton Schultzs departure. The last two times Prescott played 16 games (2021 and 2019) he surpassed 4,000 passing yards with ease and he was on pace for a career-best campaign in 2020 before he went down. This season should be no different so long as his number of attempts doesnt take too big of a hit.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Odds to Win Passing Title: +1600

Passing Yards O/U: 3,900.5 Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Lawrence took a massive leap from his rookie year to his sophomore season. He went from leading the NFL in interceptions to becoming a 4,000-yard passer who earned a Pro Bowl nod. Now, hes in his second year in Doug Pedersons offense with Calvin Ridley joining a group of pass-catchers that already includes receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. Lawrences yards per attempt lagged behind some of his counterparts a season ago, so if hes able to raise that average and throws about as many passes as he just did, theres a clear path to another 4,000-yard campaign.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Odds to Win Passing Title: +2000

Passing Yards O/U: 3,875.5 Prior to 2022, Rodgers had finished with over 4,000 yards in four straight seasons. His down year in Green Bay saw him tally just 3,695 yards, his lowest mark ever for a full season. Rodgers is entering his age-40 campaign, but hes also just a year removed from winning back-to-back MVPs. Hes reuniting with his old offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in New York and he brought longtime teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb with him. Rodgers will also have a bonafide WR1 in Garrett Wilson after he struggled without Davante Adams last season. (Fun fact: The Jets have never had a 4,000-yard passer in a 16- or 17-game season. Joe Namath threw for 4,007 in 14 games in 1967 and no other quarterback has hit that mark for New York.)

Matthew Stafford, Rams Odds to Win Passing Title: +2000

Passing Yards O/U: Not available A spinal contusion cut Staffords 2022 season short after nine games. He only cracked 300 yards once, which happened regularly the previous year, his first in Los Angeles. The marriage of Stafford and coach Sean McVay was a boon in 2021 — the former Lion threw for 4,886 yards (1,947 of which went to Cooper Kupp) on the way to a Super Bowl victory. Stafford has thrown for 4,000 yards in nine of his 14 seasons in the league and he still has Kupp to pepper with targets. Durability is a bit of a concern as Stafford enters his age-35 season coming off an injury, but if he plays all 17, its not hard to envision him repeating what hes done for most of his career.

Geno Smith, Seahawks Odds to Win Passing Title: +2500

Passing Yards O/U: 3,800.5 Smith threw for more yards a year ago than he did in his previous seven seasons combined. His late-career emergence was one of the biggest stories in the NFL as he threw for 4,282 yards on his way to the playoffs, with a Pro Bowl nod to boot. Smith took full advantage of the talented receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and Seattle added first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the mix to make this aerial attack even more dangerous. Of course, coach Pete Carroll loves to establish the run and the front office added another running back in the second round of the draft, but the Seahawks suspect defense should put them in plenty of passing situations once again.