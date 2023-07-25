Vote yes for millage

I read a recent opinion/letter to the editor that asked citizens of Pine Bluff to vote "No" on the upcoming millage for the Pine Bluff School District.

My first question is why are people encouraging others in the community not to support our children and student scholars?

I am also struggling to understand why upgrading our high school facilities and infrastructure, which will build confidence for citizens, parents, students, teachers, administrators, and community and business leaders, is such a hard sell.

Passing the millage increase on Aug. 8, 2023, will first demonstrate our commitment to providing a quality education in the PBSD and lay to rest many of the negative perceptions and rumors regarding the school district in our community and across the state of Arkansas.

Our community needs a new high school and the resources to improve other educational spaces across the district, to provide a safer, more efficient learning environment where student scholars can learn, grow and develop.

An upgraded high school will also open additional opportunities for students to participate in Career & Technical Education programs that will promote crucial academic, technical and employability skills our student scholars need to become productive citizens.

I recently spoke with a graduate of PBHS, and he told me that he is excited about the millage campaign and will vote FOR it because he stated, "I don't want the high school to look and feel the same as it did when I went there 20 years ago."

That is a powerful statement on the importance of vision and progress in the eyes of a community stakeholder and further strengthens the argument that we need to invest in change in order to benefit from that change.

One thing my father taught me growing up was to always leave things "better than you found them," and our community has a responsibility and opportunity to invest in the future of education in Pine Bluff.

A quality education is a lifelong currency that promotes self-reliance, equality, financial security and a safer community and world.

I am also a firm believer that our children are monitoring how we invest in their futures, and it is VERY IMPORTANT that we show them how much we care for them.

I am excited about the EXCELLENCE a new high school will bring and the impact it will have on families, community partners, and most importantly our most valuable asset -- our student scholars.

As a side note, I must address the fact that there are those in our community who are adamant on making the argument that our student scholars do not deserve a new high school and that upgrading facilities will not improve learning and student success.

I totally disagree with this stance and know that citizens and stakeholders in the Dumas, Sheridan, Watson Chapel and White Hall school districts are investing in their students -- which is building pride and confidence in the education they provide.

This action is noticed first by parents and students and then by businesses and industries that want to invest and reinvest. Why can't we do the same? We must do the same!

Finally, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Education Innovation initiative promotes that "every child deserves an opportunity to reach their full potential through great teaching, safe learning environments and removal of barriers to learning and future achievement."

I am also reminded of the iconic United Negro College Fund slogan: "A mind is a terrible thing to waste!" Both the NAACP and UNCF recognize the value of providing a quality education for students and that starts, for me, by making sure our student scholars have access to the best facilities and resources they need to succeed.

Please vote FOR the millage on Aug. 8, 2023, and encourage others to do so, which will allow our student scholars to compete academically and athletically in a safer, more innovative and productive learning environment.

Sederick Charles Rice is a lifelong resident, taxpayer, PBHS graduate Class of 1990, Pine Bluff School Board president and member of the Pine Bluff Committee for Our Students Our Future Millage Campaign.