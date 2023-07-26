7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Prepare a baked turkey breast according to package directions. Pair it with Countryside White Beans and Artichokes (see recipe). Add a green salad topped with pistachios. Buy a chocolate layer cake for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the leftovers for Turkey Enchiladas With Avocado Corn Salad: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Heat 8 flour tortillas according to package directions until softened. Divide 2 cups shredded cooked turkey and ¾ cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese among tortillas. Roll and place seam side down in dish. Pour 1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce over all; top with ¼ cup more cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until hot. Meanwhile, combine 1 avocado (diced), 1 pint grape tomatoes (halved), 2 cups cooked fresh corn, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and coarse salt and pepper to taste; toss to mix. Serve salad with enchiladas. Add a romaine salad. Slice the leftover cake and serve with fresh cherries for dessert.

TUESDAY: Tortellini With Ham and Peas is fast and easy: Cook 1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated mushroom (or another flavor) tortellini according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, combine ¾ cup sun-dried tomato Alfredo sauce, 1 cup cooked green peas and ½ cup diced ham; mix well. Pour over tortellini and toss to mix. Serve with a packaged green salad and garlic bread. Sliced cantaloupe is a refreshing dessert.

WEDNESDAY: For a flavor-packed, no-meat dinner, you'll like Seasoned Black Beans (see recipe). Serve them over brown rice and garnish with plain yogurt. Serve with a mixed green salad with sliced avocados and some flatbread. Try fresh plums for dessert.

THURSDAY: Mango Quesadillas are good for a kid dinner and an easy way to encourage them to eat more fruit. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Coat one side of 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas with cooking spray. Place one tortilla uncoated side down in skillet. Heat 15 seconds or until heated through. Flip tortilla; reduce heat to low. Top with ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese, 2 teaspoons finely chopped onion and 1/3 cup chopped mango, leaving a ½-inch margin around edges. Sprinkle top with a pinch of ground cumin and a pinch of chile powder. When the cheese has melted, flip one half of the tortilla over other half. Remove from skillet; cut into wedges and garnish with more chopped mango. Repeat with remaining tortillas. On the side, add carrot sticks to munch on. Make chocolate pudding for dessert.

FRIDAY: You won't put too much strain on the budget with Spicy Peanut Sauce Over Pasta Shells for dinner. Cook 8 ounces small pasta shells according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 1 ½ cups peanut (or satay) sauce, 2 cups shredded cooked chicken, 1 cup shredded carrots, 3 green onions (sliced) and ½ seedless cucumber (chopped). Toss to mix. Rinse the cooked pasta in cool water; drain well. Add to bowl; toss to mix. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts if desired. Serve with a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls. Watermelon slices are a hydrating dessert.

SATURDAY: We always say yes when friends invite us for grilled burgers on sesame seed buns. Dress the cookout classics with your favorite toppings such as cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, low-fat mayonnaise and pickles. Serve with Husk-Grilled Corn (see recipe) and deli coleslaw. What's more appropriate for dessert with this meal than your own fresh peach cobbler topped with a dab of vanilla ice cream?

THE RECIPES

Countryside White Beans and Artichokes

2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed (or 3 cups cooked)

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichokes, drained and chopped

¾ cup quartered whole black olives

¾ cup unsalted chicken broth

½ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained, pressed between paper towels and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon PLUS 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ teaspoons dried marjoram (or 1 ½ tablespoons fresh), divided use

Ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup plain breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

In a medium saucepan, combine beans, artichokes, olives, broth, tomatoes, mustard and ½ teaspoon marjoram; mix well. Bring to a boil on medium-high; simmer 3 or 4 minutes or until hot. Season with pepper. Spoon into a 7-by-11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; set aside.

In a small bowl, combine breadcrumbs, olive oil and remaining marjoram; mix well and sprinkle evenly over top. Broil 1 minute or until golden.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium beans and unsalted broth) contains approximately 159 calories, 6 g protein, 5 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 503 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

Seasoned Black Beans

1 medium onion, chopped

½ medium green bell pepper, chopped

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cups coarsely chopped zucchini

1 cup coarsely chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried tarragon, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh

1 teaspoon dried oregano, or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, or 2 teaspoons dried

Coarse salt, to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

In a 3-quart baking dish, combine onion, green pepper, oil and garlic. Cover and microwave on 100% power for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add zucchini, tomatoes, tarragon, oregano, basil, salt and pepper; stir and cover. Cook 4 minutes. Add beans; stir and cover. Cook on 4 to 6 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand 2 minutes.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium beans) contains approximately 95 calories, 5 g protein, 2 g fat, 17 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 76 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Husk-Grilled Corn

6 ears corn, husks and silks intact

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Cut and remove silk protruding from each ear of corn. Combine butter and pepper in bowl. Fold 1 (14-by-12-inch) sheet heavy-duty foil in half to create a 7-by-12-inch rectangle; crimp into boat shape long and wide enough to accommodate 1 ear of corn. Transfer butter mixture to prepared foil boat; set boat aside. Clean and oil grate. Grill corn in husks 12 to 15 minutes. (When corn is steaming and bright yellow, it is done.) Transfer to cutting board and remove base of corn with chef's knife and discard husk and silk with tongs. Roll in butter mixture; return to grill, turning as needed, for about 5 minutes. (Adapted from "The Complete Summer Cookbook," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 190 calories, 4 g protein, 13 g fat, 19 g carbohydrate, 31 mg cholesterol, 17 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

