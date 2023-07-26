A&P waiting for answer to Aramark suit appeal

An attorney for the Pine Bluff Advertising and Planning Commission updated the panel Tuesday on an active motion of reconsideration of a recent judgment in 11th District West Circuit Court that the commission must repay a foodservice company almost $500,000.

Circuit Judge Rob Wyatt ruled June 13 that A&P must pay close to that amount to Aramark, the foodservice for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The payment is a refund of tax payments Aramark made for its student meal plan.

Following that decision, A&P Attorney Jesse Kearney filed the motion -- a ruling for which has not yet been made -- on what he called two primary grounds.

"No. 1, the court never assumed jurisdiction of this thing because this record that was supposed to be part of it was never presented to the court," Kearney said, holding a thick folder of papers. The record, he said, was a hearing that was held before the commission involving Aramark in 2020.

Aramark reportedly paid back taxes of about $444,000 in 2022.

"The other part of our request for reconsideration is that their arguments about selling meal plans as opposed to selling meals is not borne out of the facts in this record and in the papers before the court," Kearney said.

Aramark, which began serving UAPB in 2017, filed a lawsuit against A&P in April for the refund and was awarded a summary judgment after Kearney missed a May 18 deadline to respond to the lawsuit, it was reported.

A&P had a cash balance of $1,648,758 as of June 30, which was $20,562 more than on May 31. The commission received $178,118 for June, which was $16,164 less than in May.

The commission voted unanimously to place funds that previously went to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and Go Forward Pine Bluff into an unallocated event fund line item, as suggested by A&P Director Sheri Storie.

Both entities were awarded $19,250 earlier this year. The Arts & Science Center indicated to A&P it would not utilize the funding after it reconfigured some of its projects, and the commission determined it should not have awarded Go Forward the money after the Pine Bluff chapter of the NAACP complained of a conflict of interest.

It was determined the conflict arose because John Lawson served as A&P chair and on the Go Forward board of directors when he voted on a measure to send money to Go Forward, where his wife also works, according to a July 23 Commercial article. Lawson resigned from the A&P commission July 1, but stated during the June 29 commission meeting he did not err in voting on the funding.

A position is open on the commission due to Lawson's resignation, but Storie said it must be advertised for 30 days before it can be filled. The opening was not posted on the city's website as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, she said.

The new commissioner would complete the remainder of Lawson's term, which ends in October 2025.

The commission also approved the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers' and Master Gardeners' request for $10,825 toward the home economics and horticulture departments of the 84th Southeast Arkansas District Fair. The exhibits are scheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 1.