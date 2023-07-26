Arkansas attorney general announces settlement with company accused of operating as pyramid scheme

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Wednesday a $450,000 settlement in a lawsuit against a Texas-based company which his office and the Federal Trade Commission have accused of operating as an illegal pyramid scheme.

The settlement in federal court places several restrictions on Blessings in No Time and its owners LaShonda and Marlon Moore, including a ban on operating any multi-level marketing program.

The Moores have claimed Blessings in No Time is a safe and legal moneymaking membership program and promised investment returns as high as 800%. But instead, the company targeted and bilked Black people affected by the covid-19 pandemic, according to a complaint filed by former Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and the Federal Trade Commission in 2021.

Plaintiffs claimed the company caused thousands of consumers tens of millions of dollars in losses and harmed at least hundreds of Arkansas consumers.

The Moores neither admit nor deny any of the allegations in the complaint, except as specifically stated in the settlement order, according to the judgment.

Griffin said in a statement he hoped the outcome of the lawsuit would serve as a warning that “scams like this do not pay off — for the scammer or the victim — and justice awaits those who prey on the needy.”

“The scheme encouraged consumers to recruit their friends, church members and communities to join on the promise of a quick return on their risk-free investment of $1,400 or more. Sadly, most consumers lost every dollar they contributed,” Griffin said in a news release.

Texas also filed a lawsuit against the company and the Moores and announced a judgment Wednesday.



