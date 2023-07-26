Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Astros draw closer to Rangers in AL West race

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:41 a.m.

HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The Astros (58-44) moved within a game of the American League West-leading Rangers (59-43). The injury-plagued Astros could see the return of stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez tonight when they go for a series sweep and the top spot in the division.

Tucker's line-drive homer narrowly cleared the wall in right-center, giving Houston a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Maldonado crushed a 93-mph fastball that nearly landed on the train tracks above left-center field, extending the Astros' lead to 4-1.

In the ninth, Astros closer Ryan Pressly allowed a two-run homer to Mitch Garver. That cut Houston's lead to 4-3 before Pressly got Leody Taveras to fly out to the warning track in right field, securing his 24th save.

France (6-3) allowed 5 hits and 2 walks while striking out 3. France, a 28-year-old right-hander, lowered his ERA to 2.97 and has allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of 14 starts.

"Today, I couldn't thank the defense enough," France said. "To have the defense behind me, it's awesome. I have the reassurance that even if the ball gets put in play, they're going to make a play on it."

Texas used reliever Yerry Rodriguez (0-1) as the starting pitcher, marking the first time the Rangers have utilized the opener approach since late last season. Making his first career start, Rodriguez allowed 2 runs on 2 hits in 2 innings, leaving Texas in an early hole.

ANGELS 7, TIGERS 6 (10) Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat host Detroit after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 1 Bo Naylor had his first career two-home run game and drove in three runs to help host Cleveland beat Kansas City, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke (1-11) his 16th consecutive road loss.

MARINERS 9, TWINS 7 Julio Rodriguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth inning to tie the game, as visiting Seattle rallied to beat Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CARDINALS 1 Pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll's two-run triple capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and host Arizona beat St. Louis to snap a five-game losing streak.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3 Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and Cincinnati withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge host Milwaukee.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5 Joey Meneses' three-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth inning and host Washington rallied to defeat Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 9, YANKEES 3 Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the host New York Yankees.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the host Chicago White Sox.

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 3 Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott's two-out, tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a winning RBI single, rallying host Philadelphia past Baltimore.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 1 Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and host Tampa Bay beat Miami. Glasnow (4-3) allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 2 walks and struck out 8.

RED SOX 7, BRAVES 1 Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and host Boston overcame a triple play to beat Atlanta.

GIANTS 2, ATHLETICS 1 Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead double in the eighth after JJ Bleday tied it on a single in the top half of the inning and Alex Cobb struck out nine over six scoreless innings as host San Francisco defeated Oakland to snap a six-game losing streak.

Print Headline: Astros draw closer to Rangers in AL West race

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT