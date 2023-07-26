Astros draw closer to Rangers in AL West race

HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The Astros (58-44) moved within a game of the American League West-leading Rangers (59-43). The injury-plagued Astros could see the return of stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez tonight when they go for a series sweep and the top spot in the division.

Tucker's line-drive homer narrowly cleared the wall in right-center, giving Houston a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Maldonado crushed a 93-mph fastball that nearly landed on the train tracks above left-center field, extending the Astros' lead to 4-1.

In the ninth, Astros closer Ryan Pressly allowed a two-run homer to Mitch Garver. That cut Houston's lead to 4-3 before Pressly got Leody Taveras to fly out to the warning track in right field, securing his 24th save.

France (6-3) allowed 5 hits and 2 walks while striking out 3. France, a 28-year-old right-hander, lowered his ERA to 2.97 and has allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of 14 starts.

"Today, I couldn't thank the defense enough," France said. "To have the defense behind me, it's awesome. I have the reassurance that even if the ball gets put in play, they're going to make a play on it."

Texas used reliever Yerry Rodriguez (0-1) as the starting pitcher, marking the first time the Rangers have utilized the opener approach since late last season. Making his first career start, Rodriguez allowed 2 runs on 2 hits in 2 innings, leaving Texas in an early hole.

ANGELS 7, TIGERS 6 (10) Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat host Detroit after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 1 Bo Naylor had his first career two-home run game and drove in three runs to help host Cleveland beat Kansas City, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke (1-11) his 16th consecutive road loss.

MARINERS 9, TWINS 7 Julio Rodriguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth inning to tie the game, as visiting Seattle rallied to beat Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CARDINALS 1 Pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll's two-run triple capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and host Arizona beat St. Louis to snap a five-game losing streak.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3 Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and Cincinnati withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge host Milwaukee.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5 Joey Meneses' three-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth inning and host Washington rallied to defeat Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 9, YANKEES 3 Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the host New York Yankees.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the host Chicago White Sox.

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 3 Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott's two-out, tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a winning RBI single, rallying host Philadelphia past Baltimore.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 1 Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and host Tampa Bay beat Miami. Glasnow (4-3) allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 2 walks and struck out 8.

RED SOX 7, BRAVES 1 Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and host Boston overcame a triple play to beat Atlanta.

GIANTS 2, ATHLETICS 1 Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead double in the eighth after JJ Bleday tied it on a single in the top half of the inning and Alex Cobb struck out nine over six scoreless innings as host San Francisco defeated Oakland to snap a six-game losing streak.