Bears bolstered by bevy of returners

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas' 2023 roster is a rarity in the modern age of college football.

With players and coaches able to leave for greener pastures easier than ever, returning the kind of production that UCA will enter this fall with is unlike many other programs in the nation.

The Bears bring back nine starters on either side of the ball, including their starting quarterback, leading rusher, five top pass-catchers and six of the seven tackles leaders from a 2022 team that finished with a share of the ASUN championship.

At UCA's football media day Tuesday afternoon, Coach Nathan Brown discussed how his team is leaning on its experience to build on last season, this time in the United Athletic Conference.

"I think we left some meat on the bone, obviously, by not getting the playoff bid, by being a co-champion. That's unfortunate, that's frustrating, but it doesn't discount the fact that we were a champion," Brown said. "We're excited because the majority of that team's back. And I think we're going to build off the successes we had, that good feeling, you know, we had a lot of good feelings last year. We also had a few heartbreaks and some frustrating times, and I think a lot of these guys have shown maturity throughout the year and throughout the offseason on building on those frustrations as well and hopefully we learn from them.

"We kept [the] nuts and bolts of our program. And so that's what I'm most excited about is not just the talent that we recruited, not the team that we've assembled, but the experience that we have coming back. ... There's not going to be many years that we're going to have where we retain this much talent and this much production from the prior year."

Along with all the returners to the team, Brown and his staff did make a significant swing in the transfer portal, bringing in Hoxie's ShunDerrick Powell, last season's ASUN offensive player of the year while at North Alabama, to what was already a deep running back room.

The 5-9, 180-pound junior rushed for 1,421 yards and 17 touchdowns at North Alabama last season. He has also garnered the title of UCA's fastest player after recently running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

He joins fellow junior Darius Hale (1,143 total yards, 12 touchdowns) and Kylin James (1,230 total yards, six touchdowns) to form arguably the strongest running back group in the Football Championship Subdivision.

"It's unheard of to have three backs of that caliber in one room, especially at our level of football," Brown said. "I don't have any doubt, at least production-wise, that there's any better back-filled room in the country at the FCS level. I would put those three guys up and against any FBS backfield as far as the top three."

It remains to be seen how the share of snaps will be broken up among the three running backs, but all three figure to present defenses with their own unique challenges.

"Me, Darius and ShunDerrick, we got our own different styles, and it's going to be hard to stop," James said. "We're just coming together and challenging each other to put it all together."

"We really push each other," Hale said. "We all have big goals. So we're trying to make sure we all accomplish our goals together."

Alongside that group in the backfield will be senior quarterback Will McElvain. He is entering his second season at UCA after transferring from Northern Iowa after the 2021 season. McElvain passed for 2,592 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

"Last year, obviously, was my first year at UCA, but it was a lot of guys' first year," McElvain said. "They had a lot of missing pieces from their previous year, so a lot of people just kind of feeling each other out and getting comfortable. I think being back a second year with about the same team, we have big expectations."

Add in receivers like Jarrod Barnes, Christian Richmond and Myles Butler and an offensive line that returns four of its five starters, the Bears feel they have the talent to be atop the UAC.

"As you sit here, zero and zero, the talent level of this team is a conference champion-type team that should have an opportunity to make a playoff run," Brown said. "Will we do it? I hope so. I think we've got the team and the pedigree to do it."