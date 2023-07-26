BREAKING: Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dead at 66

Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery died this morning, his office announced today. He was 66.

According to the treasurer's office, Lowery’s daughter, Erin Lowery, said her father was surrounded by family and went peacefully. Lowery announced Tuesday his plans to retire Sept. 30.

Lowery’s daughter said his condition deteriorated rapidly overnight and he died in the hospital this morning.

Stephen Bright, chief of staff at the Office of the Treasurer, said in the news release that, “We are devastated."

"Losing Mark represents a huge loss for the entire staff," he said. "Mark was an incredible leader and a humble public servant and this was unexpected. It’s definitely going to take us time to process this. We ask that you keep Mark’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Lowery, a Republican from Maumelle, was sworn in as state treasurer on Jan. 10, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now state auditor.

Lowery suffered a stroke in March and then experienced a second, more severe stroke in mid-June, leading him and his family to the decision to announce Tuesday his retirement, effective Sept. 30, to allow him to focus on his health, the treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

The state treasury will continue to be run by Bright and Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson until Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a replacement for Lowery, the treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

Sanders’ appointee to replace Lowery as state treasurer will serve until January 2025 and a replacement state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 general election to complete the final two years of Lowery’s four-year term, officials in the secretary of state’s office said Tuesday.

The state treasurer is responsible for the state treasury’s investment portfolio of approximately $11 billion, and serves on the state Board of Finance and the board of trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

The treasurer is paid a salary of $98,564 a year.

Lowery served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until this year and served two stints as chairman of the House Insurance and Commerce Committee.

He started his public service as chief of staff for then-Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the mid-1990s and received a master’s degree in communications from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2000, according to the treasurer’s office.

Lowery served as editor of the Maumelle Monitor and the Sherwood Voice, and was the lobbyist and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011. He also taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University.

He graduated from Sylvan Hills High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Then-Gov. Mike Beebe is the last Arkansas governor to appoint a state treasurer.

In May 2013, Beebe, a Democrat, appointed former Legislative Auditor Charles Robinson of North Little Rock as state treasurer until January 2015 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Newport Democrat Martha Shoffner, a former state representative. Shoffner resigned as state treasurer a day after a criminal complaint was filed against her in federal court. She was later sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges.

The late Republican Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller was the last Arkansas constitutional officer to die in office.

In July 2006, he died at age of 57 after a year-long struggle with a blood disorder. He had planned to run for governor before falling ill.

Rockefeller served as the state’s lieutenant governor between 1996 and 2006. He was the son of the late Winthrop Rockefeller, who served as Arkansas’ Republican governor from 1967-1971.

CORRECTION: Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery was 66 when he died. His office provided an incorrect age on July 25.