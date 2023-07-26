Chomp or chumps?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There wasn't a buzz surrounding Florida at SEC football media days last week, and second-year Coach Billy Napier didn't generate any hype with his low-energy delivery in the main media room.

This is the state of the Gators, who produced back-to-back 6-7 seasons for the first consecutive losing records for the program since 1978-79. Florida has not endured three consecutive losing seasons since 1945-47.

Napier understands the Gators, who were picked by conference media members to finish fifth in the SEC East this season, are battling from behind, but he doesn't want the chatter and projections affect his team.

"We are not going to allow outside opinion create a narrative or define the reality for our 2023 team," Napier said at SEC media days.

Florida, with just seven starters back on offense and defense, had no first- or second-team selections to the preseason All-SEC teams announced last week. Tailback Trevor Etienne, defensive back Jason Marshall and defensive end Princely Umanmielen were third-team selections.

The Gators are not far removed from notching 16 double-digit win seasons in a span of 29 years, including three national championships.

However, recruiting under Jim McElwain and then Dan Mullen suffered, and the Gators are playing catch up, not only in the conference but in their own hotbed of a state.

Marshall was asked at media days what he wanted to do this season.

"Just to shock the world," Marshall said. "There's a lot of doubt. [We're] coming in with a chip on our shoulder."

Offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun said players who did not buy in to the Napier system in 2022 are no longer on the roster.

" 'Are you going to buy in? Are you going to do the right things?' " Eguakun said the Gators have asked themselves. "That's a personal choice and we did not always have that last year. I'm not going to mention names, obviously, but we had some guys who wanted to do their own thing, and that's not how football works.

"Now everybody wants to be here. There are no wavering minds saying, 'What about this? What about that?' and wondering if the grass is greener on the other side."

Napier's second team at Louisiana-Lafayette improved its scoring by six points per game to reach 37.9. For this bunch to match that achievement, the Gators will have to get oversized production from a mostly new lineup.

"We have brought in an influx of young talent and I feel really good about what we did in the portal," Napier said. "We added 10,000 snaps and 123 starts with that group. I'm excited about the compound effect of year two, the consistency of process, the consistency in our systems."

The overhaul begins at quarterback, where Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is expected to win the job to replace first-round NFL Draft pick Anthony Richardson. However, he'll be in competition with Jack Miller III, who started the Vegas Bowl last season.

Mertz, a 6-3, 227-pounder, started 32 games and played 2,000-plus snaps at Wisconsin.

"Graham Mertz, he's a tremendous human," senior wideout Ricky Pearsall said. "He has a really good head on his shoulders. A super intelligent human. His football IQ stands out to me the most, the way he sees coverages."

Napier said he's very impressed with Mertz, who passed for 5,405 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in parts of four seasons with the Badgers.

"We went through an extensive process to make that decision," he said. "I think Graham is an accomplished player, but more importantly, I've been impressed with the person, the leader. This guy has an incredible motor and work ethic."

It appears Florida will try to maul up front with big transfers Micah Mazzccua and Damieon George joining holdover Austin Barber to pave ground for backs Montrell Johnson and Etienne. The projected starting line was set to average a beefy 322 pounds before transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin, a 6-8, 353-pounder, left the team to head home to Louisville last week, reportedly due to a family medical situation.

Etienne and Johnson combined for 1,560 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and they were complemented by Richardson, who added 654 yards and 9 rushing scores.

Florida struggled defensively, ranking 12th in the SEC by allowing 411 yards per game and 10th in allowing 28.8 points per game. Opponents rushed for 175.2 yards per game against the Gators, who ranked 12th in SEC rush defense.

Napier brought in Austin Armstrong as defensive coordinator to pair with co-defensive coordinator and line coach Sean Spencer. Armstrong was the youngest coordinator in the FBS at age 27 at Southern Miss in 2021, when he earned the praise of Alabama Coach Nick Saban.

Saban hired Armstrong to his staff as inside linebackers coach for nine days last winter before Napier, who had worked with him at Louisiana-Lafayette, brought him on board as the youngest coordinator in the SEC at age 29.

Florida had such roster turnover that 70% of its roster is first- or second-year players in the system.

The schedule might be the most rugged in the country, starting with a Thursday night special on Aug. 31 at Utah, whom the Gators edged 29-26 last season. The regular season ends with a home game against Florida State, which snapped a three-game skid in the series with a 45-38 victory last season at Tallahassee, Fla.

Few are picking Florida to return near the top of the SEC.

"I mean, just to prove everybody wrong," Pearsall said of the aim for the Gators. "I feel we do a good job of not really listening to everything. I think we want it for ourselves. I think being self-motivated for us is really important as a team."