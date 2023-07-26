Pine Bluff Live set Sunday

Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number 5, an evening of special entertainment, will be held from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend the showcase of area talent including singers, dancers and poets.

"Support our special talent, especially our young people, as they perform songs, dances, and inspiring poems," according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Mayor's Office.

Prizes will also be given to audience members during various drawings. Details: (870) 730-2004, mayor's office.

PBSD chief, board to discuss millage

The community is invited to hear Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree and Pine Bluff School Board members answer questions on the Aug. 8 millage election for the proposed high school. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Dollarway High School, 2602 Fluker Ave. Details: (870) 543.4203.

Business After Hours set

Business After Hours will be held at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Hosts are Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Chamber board supports PBSD millage

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors issued a resolution in support of the Pine Bluff School District millage increase.

The board encourages residents in the old Dollarway district and Pine Bluff district to vote for the millage increase Aug. 8, according to the Chamber newsletter. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse.

The link to the resolution is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/acad682c-b9b8-4e2f-97cf-d33ca8663af1.pdf?rdr=true.

Simmons reports 2nd quarter results

Simmons First National Corp. posted net income of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for the second quarter. Adjusted earnings were $61.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.48. Balance sheet growth was steady, with total loans ending the quarter at $16.8 billion, up 2 percent, and total deposits at $22.5 billion, up slightly, both on a linked quarter basis, according to a news release.

"While we continue to navigate the challenging economic environment, like many in our industry we have experienced an increase in funding costs given the rapid rise in interest rates and resulting steps taken to defend our core customer deposit base," said Bob Fehlman, Simmons' chief executive officer. "Given our strong liquidity and capital positions, our focus on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and our 120-year history, we believe we are in a position to continue to serve our customers and expand market share across our attractive footprint."

Area Agency plans menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers.

July 31 -- Pizza with meat, garden salad with low fat dressing, strawberries with angel food cake, and milk.

Aug. 1 -- Red beans and rice, turkey polish sausage, mixed vegetables, hot baked apple, and milk.

Aug. 2 -- Taco salad with chopped lettuce, tomato, and onion, refried beans, frosted grapes and milk.

Aug. 3 -- Chicken pot pie, green beans, spiced peaches, and milk.

Aug. 4 -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato wedges, baked beans, watermelon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.