Fonky Donkey to play at RJ’s Grill & Bar

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will feature the Fonky Donkey band at 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Admission is $5 for others. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors.

"Fonky Donkey combines the guitar playing of Gil Franklin, slide resonator guitar and blues harp playing of Ben 'Swamp Donkey' Brenner, the sax of Kevin Lewis, piano and organ playing of Curtis 'JJ' Adams, the rhythm section of Lance 'Bug Tussle Slim' Womack (drums) and Lynn Fitzgerald (bass), along with the songwriting talents of Brenner and Franklin to create new, original blues, roots, and Americana music," according to a news release.

Formed in Little Rock in the spring of 2019, the band has performed at the Sonny Boy Blues Society's Blues Challenge, the King Biscuit Blues Festival, the Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, the Cotton Belt Festival, the Delta Roots and Heritage Festival, the Riverfront Blues Festival in Fort Smith and the Lum & Abner Music & Arts Festival in Mena.

Fonky Donkey has competed in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and currently hosts the monthly Fonky Donkey Blues Jam at the Central Cabaret & Nightclub in Hot Springs.

"Fonky Donkey's latest record, 'Donkeyland,' is a roots and blues excursion through the heartland and is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon Music," according to the release.

The concert is presented by Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, which seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

Port City Blues Society also hosts a free blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar where area musicians converge to play live blues. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.