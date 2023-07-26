Former Marine, wounded in Iraq, presented with new home

CONWAY -- Standing in front of a house in Conway on Tuesday, former U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cory Hixson recounted for a crowd his journey to become a Marine and his time in Iraq, where he was severely wounded in a six-hour firefight.

The occasion marked the start of a new chapter of Hixson's story, as he and his family were presented with the keys to the mortgage-free home.

"It took me 40 years to get to this point," Hixson said.

Operation Finally Home, which works to build homes, transitional housing and Home modifications for veterans, first responders and their families, partnered with Bret Franks Construction and the Southern Living Custom Builder Program to build the house, where a ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.

The family arrived accompanied by the sound of police sirens, as Faulkner County sheriff's deputies escorted them to the driveway. As the ceremony got underway, Hixson was given the floor to speak.

Turning toward Franks and Franks' wife, Beth, Hixson said they had helped build a "foundation for my family."

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to build homes, transitional housing and Home modifications for veterans, first responders and their families, according to a news release on Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

The nonprofit has completed or is in the planning stage on more than 430 home projects in more than 32 states, according to the release.

Getting to this point was quite the process for Hixson. In October 2004, he was deployed to Iraq, where he was severely injured in battle in Fallujah. A blast of shrapnel struck him in the upper torso and face, with the largest piece piercing his left eye. He lost consciousness and was medevaced to Camp Fallujah and had emergency surgery to remove his left eye.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bret Franks expressed his gratitude to the Hixson family and for having the opportunity to do something good for someone who deserved it. Despite the long days he spent working on the house, Franks felt his sacrifice paled in comparison to Hixson's.

"I didn't have to sacrifice something big," Franks said.

The process also allowed the Frankses to become acquainted with the Hixson family. The Hixson family received the news they were receiving a custom-built, mortgage-free home back in 2020, during the Southern Living Home Summit in South Carolina. They were called on stage and surprised with the news at the general session on the first day.

"During that week, we got to hang out with them," Franks said. "We came to know them."

As the ceremony came to its close, the Hixson family embraced their new home and invited everyone in attendance inside.