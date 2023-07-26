Former state lawmaker announces run for Arkansas House seat

Brandt Smith, a former state lawmaker, announced Tuesday he is running against Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, for a seat in the state House of Representatives that includes a portion of Craighead County.

Smith, also a Republican of Jonesboro, previously served four terms in the House. After unsuccessfully challenging U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford in the 2022 Republican primary, Smith, an associate professor for Liberty University's online program, said he was eager to return to the General Assembly.

"I've had almost a year of just reflecting on where do I need to invest my time and energy," said Smith during an interview Tuesday. "At this point, I want to be back in the House to promote conservative Republican values and principles with all the bills and laws that we look at."

Ladyman, who is running for speaker of the House, said on Tuesday that Smith's challenge does not change his campaign plans.

"I run for the office," he said. "I don't run against anyone."

The winner of the Republican primary for the district is expected to confront a Democratic challenger during the general election.

David McAvoy, a paralegal and Wynne native, announced his bid for the seat in April, saying his campaign would focus on "protecting our public schools, fixing our broken economy, and fighting corruption in state government."

Ladyman said he felt "very confident" about his bid for reelection.

"I'm going into my fifth term and I have good support, even in the new district," he said.

Both Smith and Ladyman were first elected in 2014. At the time, Ladyman served House District 59 while Smith served District 58. After redistricting during the 2021 regular legislative session, Smith said his district no longer existed.

"It's just unfortunate that I have to primary another Republican but if I want back in the House; that's the route I have to take," said Smith.

Smith said he has a good support base, noting that a portion of Ladyman's current district was part of his old House district.

"The people have always been real supportive," he said. "I get out and walk door to door. I meet people, I knock on their door, I leave them information, I ask them for their vote."

Smith said he supports the LEARNS Act, an education overhaul Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited as her top priority for the regular legislative session earlier this year. The act covers a range of education issues, including increased starting salaries for teachers, higher literacy standards for third-graders, state money for students to attend a private or home school and greater emphasis on career technical education programs.

"I know there's a lot of angst about it but I'm willing to give the governor the benefit of the doubt and Secretary [Jacob] Oliva [of the Arkansas Department of Education] as we try to move forward and improve the education opportunities for our K through 12 in the state of Arkansas."

The LEARNS Act is facing a lawsuit challenging when it can take effect and a campaign to place it on ballots for a referendum.

Ladyman voted in favor of the LEARNS Act during the regular session.

Smith also voiced support for "truth in sentencing" criminal justice legislation passed during this year's regular session.

"If you commit a crime and the penalty is five years in prison, I think we ought to follow through and say you get five years," he said.

Lawmakers passed the Protect Arkansas Act earlier this year, which will require people convicted of violent felonies to serve the majority if not the entirety of their sentences in prison after it is phased into effect in coming years.

The expansive act, which was among Sanders' top priorities, also includes provisions intended to support child victims of crimes, prepare incarcerated people to enter the workforce and suspend court fines for incarcerated defendants for 120 days after they are released from custody.

Ladyman was a co-sponsor of the Protect Arkansas Act.

During his time in the House, Smith said he supported tax cuts, which was another central issue during this year's regular session.

"Now there seems to be even greater discussion on removing state taxes," he said. "We can get there but we need to determine what will this do as far as property taxes. We still need tax revenue but we don't have to be so heavily taxed that people can't take care of their families properly."

Sanders, who has said she wants to phase out Arkansas's income tax, signed a bill into law in April that cuts the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1.

Ladyman was a co-sponsor of the legislation.

Regarding changes to Arkansas' Medicaid program, Smith said, "I don't want to see changes that hurt our people that depend on those Medicare and Medicaid programs.

"I think there have to be some real deliberate discussions, some thought in how do we move forward so that people don't fall through the cracks."

During the 2024 election cycle, the preferential primary election is on March 5, the general primary election is on April 2 and the general election is on Nov. 5, 2024.

The party filing period for the cycle is Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2023, according to the Arkansas secretary of state's office website.