Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Four area bands set to perform in August for new ‘River Market Live’ series in Little Rock

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:46 p.m.
SYNRG performs at the Black and White Kappa Christmas Ball in Little Rock in this Dec. 3, 2022 file photo. The R&B band is slated to perform Aug. 17 in the River Market Pavilions as part of the new “River Market Live” series. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau announced a new entertainment series it’s calling “River Market Live” in the downtown River Market District, starting Aug. 10 with a performance by rock group the Karla Case Band.

Shows will take place 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through August in the outdoor River Market pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave.  

The series lineup will also include:

Aug. 17: SYNRG (R&B) 

Aug. 24: Gravel Yard (bluegrass/country) 

Aug. 31:  DJ Nick Hud & Friends (hip-hop/funk disco). 

Admission is free and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Chairs will be available, but you can bring your own.

“Our hope is that this first month of activities will foster additional River Market Live activations by others so our residents and visitors can have more great experiences,” said Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gina Gemberling in a news release. Possibilities include live music, arts performances and special events. 

For more information, visit littlerock.com/river-market/events

  photo  Bluegrass-country band The Gravel Yard is slated to perform Aug. 24 at the River Market Pavilions in Little Rock as part of the new “River Market Live” series.(Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jacob Slaton)



ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT