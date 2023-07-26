Four area bands set to perform in August for new ‘River Market Live’ series in Little Rock

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau announced a new entertainment series it’s calling “River Market Live” in the downtown River Market District, starting Aug. 10 with a performance by rock group the Karla Case Band.

Shows will take place 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through August in the outdoor River Market pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave.

The series lineup will also include:

Aug. 17: SYNRG (R&B)

Aug. 24: Gravel Yard (bluegrass/country)

Aug. 31: DJ Nick Hud & Friends (hip-hop/funk disco).

Admission is free and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Chairs will be available, but you can bring your own.

“Our hope is that this first month of activities will foster additional River Market Live activations by others so our residents and visitors can have more great experiences,” said Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Gina Gemberling in a news release. Possibilities include live music, arts performances and special events.

For more information, visit littlerock.com/river-market/events.

Bluegrass-country band The Gravel Yard is slated to perform Aug. 24 at the River Market Pavilions in Little Rock as part of the new “River Market Live” series.(Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jacob Slaton)







