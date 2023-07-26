Harvard admissions to face U.S. scrutiny

BOSTON -- Opening a new front in legal battles over college admissions, the U.S. Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into Harvard University's policies on legacy admissions.

Top colleges' preferential treatment of children of alumni, who are often white, has faced mounting scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to boost the presence of students of color.

The department notified Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, on Monday that it was investigating the group's claim that alleges the university "discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process."

An Education Department spokesperson confirmed its Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation at Harvard. The agency declined further comment.

The complaint was filed earlier this month on behalf of Black and Latino community groups in New England. The group argued that students with legacy ties are up to seven times more likely to be admitted to Harvard.

A spokesperson for Harvard said on Tuesday that the university has been reviewing its admissions policies to ensure compliance with the law since the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said he commended the Education Department for taking steps to ensure the higher education system "works for every American, not just a privileged few."

A study led by Harvard and Brown researchers, published on Monday, found that wealthy students were twice as likely to be admitted to elite schools compared to their lower-income or middle-income counterparts who have similar standardized test scores.

The study, which looked at family income and admissions data at Ivy League schools and at Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, reported that legacy admissions policies were a contributing factor in the advantage high-income students have at these schools. Athletic recruitment and extracurricular credentials, which are stronger when students attend affluent private high schools, were the other two contributing factors.

Information for this article was contributed by Annie Ma and Gary Fields of The Associated Press.