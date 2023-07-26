Health issues prompt Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery, sworn into office in January, to announce September retirement





State Treasurer Mark Lowery, who suffered two strokes this year, will retire on Sept. 30, the state treasurer's office announced Tuesday.

Lowery's decision to retire came after a series of medical events this year, the treasurer's office said in a news release. The Republican from Maumelle is 67.

Lowery suffered a stroke in March and then he experienced a second, more severe stroke in mid-June, leading him and his family to the difficult decision to announce his retirement to allow him to focus on his health, according to the treasurer's office.

The state treasury will continue to be run by the treasurer's Chief of Staff Stephen Bright and Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson until Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a replacement for Lowery, the treasurer's office said in its release.

"It was the joy of his life traveling across Arkansas and building lasting relationships with constituents throughout the state," Lowery's family said in the release.

"Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others and fighting for Arkansans."

Asked about Lowery's current condition, treasurer's office spokeswoman Heather McKim said Tuesday in a written statement, "This is the only statement the family has authorized me to issue at this time."

Asked about Lowery's Sept. 30 retirement and when the governor expects to appoint a replacement, Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning responded Tuesday with a written statement saying that "Governor Sanders is praying for Treasurer Lowery and for his family."

"She appreciates his decades long service to the state and Arkansans," Henning said.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said Tuesday in a written statement, "I'm saddened to hear about Treasurer Mark Lowery's current health condition, and I thank him for his service to the state."

"I served with Mark for 10 years and I know he wanted to continue his career of public service for many more," Shepherd said. "He and his family are in my prayers."

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said Tuesday in a written statement, "We are praying for Mark's health during this difficult time."

He hopes Lowery's retirement provides him with the rest he needs for recovery, Hester said.

Lowery was sworn in as the state treasurer Jan. 10, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now the state auditor.

The state treasurer is responsible for the state treasury's investment portfolio of approximately $11 billion, and serves on the state Board of Finance and the board of trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

The treasurer is paid a salary of $98,564 a year.

On April 6, the treasurer's office said that Lowery suffered an "ischemic stroke" in March, presumably in early to mid-March, and was released from a rehabilitation facility April 6. At that time, his office said Lowery's daughter, Erin Lowery, decided it would be best for her father's continued recovery for him to be with her in Maryland, where he would constantly be surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren, while continuing to seek professional treatment and rehabilitation services there.

Lowery returned to Arkansas on June 7 and came to the treasurer's office June 16, according to Lowery's office.

On July 5, Lowery's office announced that he had suffered another stroke and had been admitted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' hospital.

Lowery served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until this year and served two stints as chairman of the House Insurance and Commerce Committee.

In July 2021, he initially announced a bid for the Republican nomination for secretary of state, vying with incumbent John Thurston and former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot, before pivoting to the state treasurer's race in January 2022.

In the 2022 Republican primary, Lowery defeated then-state Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith to win the GOP nomination for state treasurer, although then-state treasurer Dennis Milligan had endorsed Pitsch for the post, citing his concerns about the financial history of Lowery, who had filed for personal bankruptcy in 1998 and again in 2017.

After the primary election, Milligan subsequently endorsed Lowery in the 2022 general election, and Lowery defeated Little Rock Democrat Pam Whitaker to win the state treasurer's race.

Lowery started his public service as chief of staff for then-Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the mid-1990s and received a master's degree in communications from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2000, according to the treasurer's office.

He served as editor of the Maumelle Monitor and the Sherwood Voice, and was the lobbyist and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011. He also taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University.

He graduated from Sylvan Hills High School and also earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Bright, the treasurer's office chief of staff, said in the treasurer's office news release, "Treasurer Lowery has been a dedicated public servant and has had a successful political career that spans over 30 years."

"We are incredibly sad to see him retire, and his leadership will be missed," said Bright, who is a former state representative and a former mayor of Maumelle and city director.

"Treasurer Lowery knew his greatest asset was his amazing staff," Bright said. "He adored the staff and he boasted about them every chance he had. The Treasurer loved spending time with his team and really wanted them to know how important they were to him.

"This staff stepped up the first day after the Treasurer went into the hospital and have not missed a beat since then. He knew they always had his back and he loved them for that."

Former House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, who is director of governmental affairs and external relations for the University of Central Arkansas, said in the treasurer's office news release that "Mark has spent his career striving for a better future for Arkansas."

"He has served our state in many capacities over the years, and it was an honor to serve alongside my friend in the House of Representatives. The Capitol won't be the same without him around," Gillam said.

Sanders' appointee to replace Lowery as state treasurer will serve until January 2025 and a replacement state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 general election to complete the final two years of Lowery's four-year term, according to officials in the secretary of state's office.

Under Amendment 29 to the Arkansas Constitution, vacancies in the office of United States senator, and in all elective state, district, circuit, county, and township offices except those of lieutenant governor, member of the General Assembly and representative in the Congress of the United States, shall be filled by appointment by the governor.

The appointee shall serve during the entire unexpired term in the office in which the vacancy occurs if such office would in regular course be filled at the next general election if no vacancy had occurred under Amendment 29.

"If such office would not in regular course be filled at such next general election the vacancy shall be filled as follows: At the next General Election, if the vacancy occurs four months or more prior thereto, and at the second General Election after the vacancy occurs if the vacancy occurs less than four months before the next General Election after it occurs. The person so elected shall take office on the 1st day of January following his election."

Then-Gov. Mike Beebe is the last Arkansas governor to appoint a state treasurer.

In May 2013, Beebe, a Democrat, appointed former Legislative Auditor Charles Robinson of North Little Rock as state treasurer until January 2015 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Newport Democrat Martha Shoffner, a former state representative.

Shoffner resigned as state treasurer a day after a criminal complaint was filed against her in federal court. She was later sentenced to 30 months in prison after being convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges.



