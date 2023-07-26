DEAR HELOISE: My oldest son is coming home in early September, and we're having a family dinner during his first night here. His company transferred him to Japan two years ago, and it's been a long time since he's visited. I want to make all his favorites while he's here, and if there was one thing he loves, it's your recipe for coleslaw.

I have somehow misplaced the recipe, so I'm asking you to reprint it for me and for anyone else who loves coleslaw.

-- Anna L.,

Phoenix

DEAR ANNA: I love this easy-to-make coleslaw, too. In fact, it has been a family favorite in my household for as long as I can remember.

Heloise's Coleslaw

1 head cabbage (about 2 pounds)

Ice water

2 ounces vegetable oil

1 ounce vinegar or lime or lemon juice (but not all three)

½ teaspoon prepared mustard (yellow, not powdered)

¼ teaspoon celery salt

1 ounce mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of paprika

Shred the cabbage in the sink (to avoid the mess) and soak in ice water for 30 minutes. If you use bagged slaw, you can skip this step, but it does make the slaw nice and crisp! Meanwhile, mix all the other ingredients together. Drain the cabbage and mix it in with the dressing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

DEAR HELOISE: Many people think storing fresh berries in their refrigerator is the best way to store them, but they should be kept in their original packaging and stored in a crisper in the refrigerator.

The longer any fruit is kept in the refrigerator, the more nutrients are lost. It's really better if you eat the fruit the day you bought it or within a couple of days of buying. While refrigeration keeps the texture and taste of fruit, it does not prevent nutrients loss.

-- Donna W.,

Fresno, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I hate having folded creases on my tablecloths, so I found a way to avoid that problem. After I iron a large tablecloth, I fold it over lengthwise two times. Then I take the two ends and clip them together using a skirt hanger and hang the tablecloth in a closet until I use it again.

-- Rita M.,

Petoskey, Mich.

