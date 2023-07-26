Highway department celebrates projects funded by half-cent sales tax

Lorie Tudor said she understands that any time the government pursues a tax increase, it comes with a steep political risk.

Tudor, the director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, was convinced in 2012 -- while she was the agency's assistant chief engineer for planning -- that the reward was worth the risk. Today, she said the rewards have been realized by many Arkansans who voted 11 years ago to raise the state's sales tax by a half cent.

Before the sales tax became permanent this year thanks to a second approval by voters in 2020, the revenue from that half-cent sales tax totaled $1.8 billion, and that money stream paid for 31 road and bridge projects, according to the Transportation Department.

"Thirty-one promises made, 31 promises kept," Tudor said Tuesday in front of more than 100 people who were there to celebrate the projects that have been finished or are underway as a result of the $1.8 billion in tax revenue.

A few of the Arkansas highway commissioners, as well as several business leaders and local government officials, were among those who gathered Tuesday at the 42 Bar and Table restaurant inside the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock to celebrate the Connecting Arkansas Program, a massive highway construction program made possible by the voter-approved sales tax increase.

Tudor said the 31 projects covered roughly 200 miles of highways and bridgeways.

"These projects increased safety, reduced congestion, provided connectivity and mobility, and promoted job growth and the economy of Arkansas -- and gave us all a brighter future," Tudor said.

Also among the speakers Tuesday was Mark Lamberth, who is the CEO of Jamestown Investments, president of Atlas Asphalt and vice president of White River Materials.

Lamberth was a member of the 2009 Blue Ribbon Committee on Highway Financing, which was a vital group behind the idea and promotion of the half-cent sales tax, Tudor said.

When she introduced him to speak, Tudor called Lamberth "the man of the hour" and someone to whom the state owes "a debt of gratitude."

Lamberth said he has taken part in several ribbon cuttings and celebrations of finished projects during his career, but the one Tuesday was unique. Those in attendance weren't celebrating one project, but 31 of them.

"We are literally celebrating an entire package of specific projects all over the state," he said.

He added that it was inspiring to know that the revenue was the result of a referendum that was approved "by the people at the ballot box."

It is proof that Arkansas residents have rightly prioritized infrastructure, safety and an improved highway system, he said.

Tudor said the Transportation Department wanted to show its appreciation to the voting public for making all of those current and future infrastructure improvements possible -- and Tuesday's Tip of the CAP event was one small way of doing so.

The event in Little Rock was the last of the four Tip of the CAP celebrations the department held around the state to celebrate the program and its projects.

Other celebrations took place in other regions of the state during the last 10 months -- specifically in El Dorado, Jonesboro and Bentonville -- to celebrate road and bridge projects across south, northeast and northwest Arkansas. Tuesday's event in Little Rock was to celebrate the projects across Central Arkansas, including the ongoing Interstate 30 construction over the Arkansas River.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who served more than three years on the Highway Commission before he was elected mayor in 2018, said the I-30 construction -- scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025 -- will make a significant difference for motorists driving to, from and through Little Rock.

"We still can't fathom what kind of impact this project will have," Scott said.