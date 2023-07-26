Homemakers hold annual picnic

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club held their recent meeting and annual picnic at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

President Jody Stout welcomed everyone and reminded them of upcoming events and deadlines, according to a news release.

Aug. 1 is the recipe deadline for Holiday Foods. The council board meeting will be Aug. 8 at 10:45 a.m. at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service. The next club meeting will be Aug. 10 at Pursuit Church.

After the next Heart-N-Hands meeting, Brenda Robinson will teach a craft workshop on a wooden painted watermelon slice. The Jefferson County EHC picnic will be held Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Pursuit Church.

Achievement points are due on Aug. 31. The Southeast Arkansas District Fair's Home Economics and Horticulture check-in will be held Sept. 27 from 2-6 p.m. Fall Council will be Oct. 10. Holiday Foods will be Nov. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Mt. View Craft Retreat will be held Nov. 1-3, according to the release.

Delores Kelley, community service chairman, requested that Heart-N-Hands continue stuffing dolls for the Arkansas Children's Hospital as well as bring money for the Hope of the Delta's Baby Bottle Project.

The club voted to continue supporting the Hope of the Delta as their main community service project for 2023-2024.

After the meeting, the club had a picnic lunch featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, and all the trimmings. Club members furnished salads, sides, and desserts. The club had a special birthday cake honoring the club's eighth birthday. Stout led the team in bingo assisted by Savannah Johnston.

Lena Bohannan and Brenda Dendy were guests. Bohannan was welcomed as Heart-N-Hands' newest member.

