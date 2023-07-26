Hot Springs Convention Center gifts Disfarmer prints to Old State House Museum

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Convention Center cleaned off a few walls outside Hall A on July 14 to make room for future exhibits.

In doing so, they took down several dozen prints of black-and-white photos taken by famous photographer Mike Disfarmer. The prints were gifted to the Old State House Museum in Little Rock, where they will be stored permanently and someday displayed.

The exhibit was part of the 2022 Arts & the Park, Mary Zunick, cultural affairs manager at Visit Hot Springs, said.

Zunick noted the Old State House will have more room to store the prints and she is glad that people from around the state will be able to see the works there.

"Once we get this collection, it's going to be centrally located in downtown Little Rock," said Laura Beckingham, registrar with the Old State House Museum. "We don't have the specifics, but he will be displayed."

With 20 years of experience as a registrar, Beckingham said she first learned about Disfarmer on the job, but has come to love his work deeply.

"I love Disfarmer," she said. "From the White River all the way to Northwest Arkansas, he was an amazing photographer."

Disfarmer is best known for his portraits of people in rural Arkansas using natural light from the 1920s to the 1950s. He died in 1959. His works were rediscovered in the 1970s, at which time they came to be regarded as realist works of art.

The space left in the Hot Springs Convention Center will be filled with an exhibit from next year's Gallery Walk, with the theme yet to be decided.

Hot Springs Convention Center workers take down the Disfarmer exhibit that has hung outside Hall A since 2021. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record.

