IAEA says mines spotted at occupied nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine -- The U.N. atomic watchdog says its monitors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reported seeing anti-personnel mines around the site as Ukraine's military pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's entrenched forces after 17 months of war.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its team observed the mines Sunday in a restricted area that is off-limits to the plant's Ukrainian staff. The agency did not directly attribute the placement of the mines to the Russians but said its experts were told that "it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by military."

"Having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff," Rafael Mariano Grossi, the agency's director general, said in a statement late Monday.

However, any detonation of the mines, which were facing away from the plant and between its internal and external perimeter barriers, "should not affect the site's nuclear safety and security systems," the statement said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly expressed concern that the war could cause a potential radiation leak from the facility, which is one of world's 10 biggest nuclear power stations. The plant's six reactors have been shut down for months, but they still need power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features.

Ukraine's military intelligence said last month, without providing evidence, that Russia is planning a "large-scale provocation" at the nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country and had placed suspected explosives on the roof. Russia, in turn, has alleged, also without offering evidence, that Ukraine was planning a false flag attack involving radioactive materials.

The International Atomic Energy Agency statement said the Russian occupiers still haven't granted it access to the roofs of the reactors and their turbine halls.

DRONES INTERCEPTED

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that air defenses intercepted Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia fired at Kyiv overnight, in what was the sixth drone attack on the capital this month. No casualties or damage were reported, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian patrol ship destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones that attacked it in the Black Sea early Tuesday. It said the crew of the Sergey Kotov patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet wasn't damaged in the attack, which was 200 nautical miles southwest of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Ukrainian officials, in turn, said Russians used cluster munitions in an attack on Kostiantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, late Monday.

Rockets hit a recreational pond, killing a 10-year-old boy and wounding four other children ranging in age from 5 to 12, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

Russia and Ukraine have used cluster munitions throughout the war, and the U.S. has recently provided more of them to Ukraine.

Western analysts said Tuesday that Russia's recent attacks on Odesa and other parts of southern Ukraine have used missiles that were originally developed to destroy aircraft carriers.

Each missile weighs 5.5 metric tons, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an assessment.

EU CONSIDERS FUNDING

The European Union will look at helping fund the costly transportation of grain out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed Black Sea exports vital to global food security, a top agriculture official said Tuesday.

Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, would look at the possibility of financial support for transport companies, but Europe's economic powerhouse, Germany, opposes such a move.

Poland, along with Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, want to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports until the end of the year but will still allow food to move through their countries to the world.

The grain import ban is scheduled to expire in mid-September. No decision was taken on extending the ban at Tuesday's meeting.

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus welcomed Wojciechowski's comments.

"I think this gives us a lot of hope that we will not have to put into use our own unilateral solutions," Telus said, referring to extending the grain ban.

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet today at Ukraine's request to discuss Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and its attempts to "weaponize" food supplies.

In Washington, U.S. international development chief Samantha Power told reporters that the United States would look at putting more money toward silos and other storage sites so Ukraine's grain harvests "don't rot while they wait to reach global markets."

Power said the U.S. would focus in part on helping farmers get access to finance. "Their profit margins are just getting smaller and smaller," she said.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it's up to the Baltic countries to decide the issue.

"It is a sovereign right of these states, and there is hardly anything for us to assess here," he said. "But it is very important to us that various delivery channels must not be used by the Kiev regime for military purposes and for the purposes of staging terrorist attacks on our territory. We will continue to counter that."

AGE LIMIT CHANGES

On Tuesday, the Russian parliament's lower house approved a bill extending the upper age limit for the compulsory military draft from 27 to 30, a move that appears to be part of efforts by the Kremlin to expand the military during the fighting in Ukraine.

All Russian men ages 18-27 are obliged to serve in the military for one year, although many avoid the draft by using deferments granted to students, people with chronic illnesses and others.

The bill, which was quickly approved by the lower house Tuesday, still needs to be endorsed by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Russian authorities say the military doesn't use draftees in the fighting in Ukraine, relying on volunteers and reservists who were mobilized for action.

Some members of the Russian media have reported, however, that the military tries to encourage or coerce many draftees into signing contracts as volunteers.

Information for this article was contributed by Felipe Dana, Mike Corder, Ellen Knickmeyer, Edith M. Lederer, Monika Scislowska and staff members of The Associated Press.