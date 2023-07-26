Ian Atkinson of Boston, already wearing a GPS tracker amid an assault and firearm possession case, was charged with punching a woman in the head seven times after accusing her of not saying "good morning" when he walked by as she watered her lawn.

Jose Gonzalez-Resendiz of New Jersey, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling people from Mexico across the Canadian border into North Dakota for thousands of dollars apiece, with the plan falling apart when a pickup full of people got stuck in the snow.

Iwona Smigielska-Kowalska of the prosecutor's office in Plock, Poland, said a man arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs at social gatherings is a priest, dismissed by his diocese over what it called a "very sad situation."

James Brick, owner of the Main Street Commons near downtown Green Bay, Wis., planned a demolition after a woman crashed a minivan into the building and hit a "perfect spot," collapsing the facade and leaving the roof sagging precariously.

Marcus Venable, a Louisiana State University graduate student, was barred from teaching and is being investigated by state police after officials say he left a profane phone message for a lawmaker who voted to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths.

Santa Ono, president of the University of Michigan, condemned "vile, homophobic, and anti-Semitic" messages, including a swastika, spray-painted onto two fraternity houses, while the Police Department wrote, "Hate has no home in the City of Ann Arbor."

Elizabeth Scherer, the judge who oversaw the penalty trial for the Parkland, Fla., school shooter, was reprimanded by the state Supreme Court for showing bias toward the prosecution, although a judicial commission took note of the "stress and tension for all participants."

Daniel Steffen, a former Wisconsin prosecutor, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for secretly recording sexual encounters with two women, including one he was prosecuting in a restraining order case.

Marilyn Flynn, 84, a former dean at the University of Southern California who was sentenced to 18 months of home confinement and ordered to pay $150,000 for bribing a county supervisor for a lucrative contract, told the judge she was "greatly embarrassed" and deeply regretted the distress caused by her "lapse in care."