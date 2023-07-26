Incoming chief executive officer of Little Rock wastewater utility tells city board members of new strategic focus on water equity

The incoming chief executive officer of the Little Rock wastewater utility told members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday about a new strategic focus on "water equity."

Jean Block, the 49-year-old chief legal officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, was appointed as its next chief executive officer in a vote of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission on Friday.

Her first day as head of the wastewater utility will be Aug. 14. Chief Executive Officer Gregorio Ramon, who has served in the role since 2014, is retiring.

Both officials appeared before the city board on Tuesday afternoon during an agenda-setting meeting.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. praised Ramon, 62, as a "servant leader" and said city officials were grateful for his work, before handing him a gift.

"I want to thank everyone," Ramon said. "I want to say, this has been the absolute best job of my life." He told city board members that "you guys will be in great hands as we move forward."

Prior to turning the podium over to Block, Ramon recapped some of the recent accomplishments at the wastewater utility, including the refinancing of six bond issuances since 2014, resulting in savings of more than $25 million, and the construction of a new solar array that is expected to save the wastewater utility $100,000 per year in electricity costs.

Additionally, Ramon told city board members of the wastewater utility's anticipated exit from a consent administrative order tied to a 2001 settlement with the Sierra Club.

Officials have worked to improve the system, and the consent administrative order is expected to conclude at the end of this year once officials prove to the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality that the requirements have been met, according to Ramon.

Block told city board members that a new strategic focus at the wastewater utility will center on water equity.

"Water equity occurs when all communities have access to clean, safe, affordable drinking water, wastewater, and storm water services; are resilient in the face of floods, drought, and other climate risks; have a role in decision-making processes related to water management in their communities; and share in the economic, social, and environmental benefits of water systems," a slide shown to city board members said.

Block said officials intend to evaluate and embed the focus across departments and decision-making.

Regulators, engineering firms and other utilities are taking steps to prioritize environmental justice and water equity, according to Block.

She highlighted some of the efforts at the Water Reclamation Authority that were already underway before officials developed the strategic focus, including participating in a Little Rock opportunity zone initiative. As part of that initiative, the wastewater utility and Central Arkansas Water, the drinking water utility that serves the Little Rock metro area, agreed to waive fees in certain areas.

The wastewater utility has waived $231,000 in fees to date, according to the presentation Tuesday.

Out of a desire not to "reinvent the wheel," for the geographic footprint of its new strategic focus, wastewater utility officials plan to use the same map employed by the city's opportunity zone initiative, Block said.

The map shown to city board members Tuesday encircled an area roughly encompassing the southern and eastern portions of Little Rock east of Interstates 430 and 30 as well as south of Interstate 630.

Block described a seven-month process internally in which officials tried to secure buy-in from executives and brainstormed projects related to the strategic focus.

They came away with ideas such as the enhancement of unsightly pump stations, a composting program in partnership with the Dunbar Garden and more, according to Block.

A sewer service line replacement program that began in 2013 will be reimagined, Block said. She described how the average cost associated with sewer service line replacement has "ballooned" from $3,200 at its inception to $5,100 as of 2022.

Utilization of the reimbursement program "is not where we want it to be," Block said.

Block also shared a logo and tagline related to the strategic focus, though she noted they will not replace the wastewater utility's existing logo.

The graphic for the new initiative shows clasped hands underneath a water droplet beside the words, "One Water, One Little Rock: Reshaping Outcomes & Reclaiming Water for All Residents."

As officials approach the end of the consent administrative order, they will replace an old logo and tagline, "Project RENEW," with the "One Water, One Little Rock" graphic on things like vehicles and hardhats, according to Block.