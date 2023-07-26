Israeli doctors on strike in protest

JERUSALEM -- After frenzied days capped by Israeli lawmakers voting to limit judicial power and protesters clashing with police, doctors went on strike Tuesday, the military tried to stave off resignations and all sides girded for a longer fight over the government's court overhaul.

Quiet generally prevailed across the country, as supporters and opponents of the law -- the first step in a broader effort by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultraconservative government to curb judges' influence -- considered their next moves in a political standoff that could take weeks or months to play out.

The umbrella alliance coordinating various protest groups says it will continue to hold weekly demonstrations on Saturday nights, but it is unclear whether Israel will continue to have the kind of mass protests it has seen recently before some new turning point is reached.

"People are still trying to figure it out," said Josh Drill, a spokesperson for the alliance. "Because yesterday was such an intense day, the different groups are still in deliberations," he added.

The Israeli Medical Association, which represents 97% of Israel's doctors, declared a strike in much of the country for Tuesday, saying its members outside Jerusalem, the capital, would handle only emergencies and critical care needs.

Israel's nationalist right celebrated the law's passage.

"From today, Israel will be a little more democratic, a little more Jewish, and we will be able to do more in our offices," ultranationalist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told reporters Monday. "With God's help, this will just be the beginning."

Parliament approved the judicial law 64-0, with opposition lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset boycotting the vote.

Though President Joe Biden has counseled Netanyahu to build a consensus rather than take such divisive action, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday the vote to approve the new law would not prompt a cut in U.S. aid to Israel, about $3.8 billion annually, largely for military purposes.

With Israel's parliament set to recess today until October, the government will have to wait to vote on the other parts of its plan, including giving the government more control over the appointment of judges.

Opponents want the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to the new law but that could take weeks or months, if it happens at all.

Key battles still loom.

The justice minister, Yariv Levin, has vowed to press on with more judicial changes by the end of the year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may try to reinstate Aryeh Deri, a key ally whose Cabinet appointment was blocked by the Supreme Court, a year after he had pleaded guilty to tax fraud and told a court he would leave parliament.

MILITARY FALLOUT

More than 11,000 Israelis in the military reserve said last week they'd resign if the government's judicial overhaul went ahead. But now the law has been passed, military officials and experts say it will take time to test the sincerity of those warnings.

The military says the vast majority of those who participated in the joint declarations last week have yet to either send in their resignations or formally turn down direct call-ups. Since most reservists only get called up a few times a year, it may be weeks or months before significant numbers are forced to follow through with their threats.

"It's still too early to say," said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesperson. "People still seem to be sleeping on the decision."

In the meantime, the military is trying to persuade the relatively few who have already withdrawn to change their minds, Hecht said. "We're saying to them, 'We need you. Only together can we defend this house,'" Hecht said.

Still, even the possibility of so many withdrawals has alarmed the military leadership.

"If we don't have a strong and united defense force, if Israel's best do not serve in the IDF, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region," Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the head of the Israel Defense Forces, said Sunday in a statement.

If the pilots follow through, it could swiftly and significantly damage air force capacity.

Reserve pilots often lead combat missions across the Middle East, since they typically have more experience than most of the professional flying corps. But Tuesday, it wasn't yet clear how many of them would actually step back.

Some pilots may wait to see whether the Supreme Court overrules the new law in the coming weeks, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Patrick Kingsley, Isabel Kershner and Aaron Boxerman of The New York Times.