Judge strikes Biden policy for migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a stringent new asylum policy that officials have called crucial to managing the southern border, dealing a blow to the Biden administration's strategy after illegal crossings by migrants declined sharply in the last few months.

The rule, which has been in effect since May 12, disqualifies most people from applying for asylum if they have crossed into the United States without either securing an appointment at an official port of entry or proving that they sought legal protection in another country along the way.

Immigrant advocacy groups that sued the administration said that the policy violated U.S. law and heightened migrants' vulnerability to extortion and violence during protracted waits in Mexican border towns. They also argued that it mimicked a Trump administration rule to restrict asylum that was blocked in 2019 by the same judge, Jon Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

While the decision creates new uncertainty about the policy, conditions at the border are unlikely to change in the coming days.

Tigar stayed his order for 14 days, agreeing to a request by the Biden administration to give it time to file an appeal, and the Homeland Security Department filed a notice Tuesday afternoon that it would do so.

If the appeals court extends the stay, the policy would remain in effect for several more weeks until the panel issued a decision. After that, the case could reach the Supreme Court.

By law, foreigners who reach U.S. soil are entitled to request asylum, regardless of how they entered the country.

In his ruling, Tigar, who was was nominated by then-President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2012, wrote that the policy was "both substantively and procedurally invalid."

"The court concludes that the rule is contrary to law because it presumes ineligible for asylum noncitizens who enter between ports of entry, using a manner of entry that Congress expressly intended should not affect access to asylum," the judge wrote. "While they wait for an adjudication, applicants for asylum must remain in Mexico, where migrants are generally at heightened risk of violence by both state and non-state actors."

The Biden administration introduced the asylum rule when it ended a public health measure known as Title 42, under which illegal crossers were swiftly expelled. Since then, the number of migrants apprehended at the southern border has plummeted: In June, fewer than 100,000 people were arrested, the lowest figure since February 2021.

A migrant surge could open up President Joe Biden to attacks from Republicans as campaigning gets underway for the presidential election next year.

This policy, in particular, does not diverge greatly from the one introduced by President Donald Trump, according to legal experts.

The strategy of returning to the same judge who found the Trump administration's rule unlawful paid off for immigrant advocates, said Kathleen Bush-Joseph, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group.

Civil rights groups lauded the judge's decision, but said migrants remained vulnerable as long as the rule remained in place.

"The ruling is a victory, but each day the Biden administration prolongs the fight over its illegal ban, many people fleeing persecution and seeking safe harbor for their families are instead left in grave danger," Katrina Eiland, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project, who argued the case for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

"The promise of America is to serve as a beacon of freedom and hope, and the administration can and should do better to fulfill this promise, rather than perpetuate cruel and ineffective policies that betray it," Eiland said.

The plaintiffs argued that the policy was procedurally unlawful because the public had not been given enough time to comment on the new rule. Tigar agreed, writing that the administration had failed to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act, which mandates adequate opportunity for public comment.

The administration argued in court that the policy had prevented chaos at the border and that unlawful crossings would spike if it were rescinded, straining government resources and creating dangerous conditions like overcrowding in migrant processing facilities. The administration also said other programs it introduced offered alternatives for asylum-seekers excluded by the rule.

Those programs, among other factors, have contributed to the recent decrease in unauthorized crossings, and they make it difficult to predict how the judge's ruling will affect migration levels.

The judge was not swayed by the administration's new legal alternatives, or parole programs, saying that they were not "meaningful options" for many people seeking asylum.

"The rule generally relies on the parole programs for Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, and Ukrainian nationals," he wrote. "These programs are country-specific and are not universally available, even to the covered populations."

Former President Donald Trump derided Tigar as an "Obama judge" after Tigar rejected a Trump administration policy barring people from applying for asylum except at an official border entry point.

That effort got caught up in litigation and never took effect.

Tigar also ruled against the Trump administration's efforts to limit asylum to people who don't apply for protection in a country they travel through before coming to the U.S. The Supreme Court eventually allowed that.

Information for this article was contributed by Miriam Jordan and Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times and by Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press.