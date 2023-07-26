Judge tosses lawsuit aimed at strengthening Black vote in races for seats on Arkansas appellate courts

A judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice a case that sought to change the way Arkansas voters elect judges in a way that, the plaintiffs claimed, would better represent the racial makeup of the state.

Judge James Moody Jr. found the plaintiffs' arguments unconvincing, writing in a 48-page decision that their proposed remedy would enable the election of Black judges purely for the purpose of electing judges of a certain race instead of favoring linkage or the matching of a district's boundaries to the judge's electoral base.

"The particular remedy that Plaintiffs propose that this Court devise -- a supreme court district designed to elect a justice of a particular race -- would uniquely harm the accountability and judicial independence that linkage serves, because the 'announced purpose' of this system 'would be to assist a predominantly black section of the [State] in electing black judges,'" Moody wrote.

The lawsuit, brought by the Christian Ministerial Alliance, the Arkansas Community Institute, former Pulaski County Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey Sr. and Kymara Seals of Jefferson County against the state of Arkansas, alleges that the state's system of at-large voting for members of the Arkansas Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals under-represents Black voters in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The plaintiffs proposed a single majority-minority district for electing Supreme Court justices and two majority-minority districts for electing Court of Appeals justices.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge were superseded as defendants in the case by Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin. Secretary of State John Thurston is also named in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs were represented by attorneys from the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund as well as private attorneys from New York, Little Rock and Washington, D.C., while the defendants were represented by attorneys from the attorney general's office.

Griffin, in a news release Tuesday, praised the results of what he called "a full-blown trial on the merits" of the challenge to the current election system.

"As the district court concluded, there was not one scrap of evidence that our court system makes it more difficult for black voters to elect judges of their choice," Griffin said.

Last year, each side furnished experts who had examined the state's system of voting.

John Alford, a Rice University professor, testified for the defense that the state's system of voting is more polarized along party lines than racial or ethnic ones. Black voters tend to vote for Democratic candidates and white voters for Republican ones in partisan races, but in non-partisan judicial races, Black voters were often split between candidates regardless of race.

The plaintiffs put Baodong Liu, a professor of political science and ethnic studies with the University of Utah, on the stand, where he testified that white voters tended to vote as a bloc to defeat candidates preferred by Black voters.

"It should be noted that this is yet another defeat to those who have argued the false notion that our state engages in race-based political districting," Griffin continued in the release. "That wasn't the case when the court of appeals was last reapportioned in 2003, when Arkansas' political landscape was largely controlled by the Democratic Party, and it's not the case today under Republican-led government."