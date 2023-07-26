Lana Del Rey announces Rogers concert

The "Young and Beautiful" Lana Del Rey has announced a Rogers concert.

The singer-songwriter graces the AMP stage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Prices will be available at amptickets.com at the time of purchase.

Del Rey captivates audiences worldwide with her haunting melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada. Singles include "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd," "A&W," "The Grants," as well as the videoclip of "Candy Necklace" featuring Jon Batiste and the latest single, "Say Yes To Heaven," that has amassed more than 11 million views on YouTube.