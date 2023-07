FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Department of Transportation officials announced there will be lane closures on Interstate 49 in Washington County beginning today.

The closings are expected to be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Tuesday.

Department officials said in a news release all lanes will be closed using rolling closings for 15-minute intervals while crews erect steel support beam between mile markers 63, Wedington Drive, and 64, Porter Road.