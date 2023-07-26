Outstanding columns

Philip Martin is a thoughtful, intelligent, and articulate writer who explores and discusses a wide range of topics.

When my wife and I retired to Arkansas eight years ago, we knew that we were giving up a quality newspaper with excellent writers. Philip, Karen, and some other Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnists soon relieved our trepidation. They add so much content to a wonderful newspaper.

There are many sources of news, some trustworthy and reliable, some not. None of them offer the outstanding commentary provided by Mr. Martin and his fellow columnists.

Thank you for the service you provide to your readers.

IRVIN SLATE

Hot Springs

Won't debate Junior

Looks like the political machinery of personal destruction is at it again. This time it is the Democratic Party and the media, and the target is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It was little noticed that when Joe Biden became president, he replaced the bust of Winston Churchill in the Oval Office with one of Robert F. Kennedy. To me, after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, this little gesture had an ominous feel to it in that Churchill had a command of history and Western civilization to the point that he could see Hitler coming when few did. I wondered what President Biden's large view was.

Fast forward: RFK Jr. is now running for president, and President Biden will not debate him even though his idol was his new opponent's father.

I have no idea whether RFK Jr. is qualified to be president. He has spoken about the toxic polarization in this country and the pressures on the middle class. He was branded as antisemitic but he also spoke about the Obama-Biden administration's sending billions of dollars to Iran, inadvertently feeding that country's genocidal intent.

Perhaps President Biden does not want to be on a stage with someone who is not completely on his page. Ah, the burdens of age.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

So, not a conservative

"Woke," wokeism," and "pro-life" are expressions being bandied about constantly by conservatives. I'm going to give you my definitions. To be "woke" is to live in reality instead of a Ku Klux Klan-approved fantasy world. It seems the Klan is the authorizing agency for school curricula in Republican-run states. To be "pro-life" is to be concerned with the well-being of the actual post-born living, breathing child. These are not the conservative definitions.

This is related. The recent letter from Richard D. Sanders is one of the most hate-filled screeds I have ever seen. Another reason I am not a conservative.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville