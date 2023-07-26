Little Rock law firm’s punishment in fee dispute put on hold by appeals court

An appeals court on Tuesday issued a stay of a federal judge's order sanctioning a Little Rock law firm and its managing attorney over a billing dispute.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson issued an order barring Josh Sanford and the Sanford Law Firm from practicing in federal court in the Eastern District of Arkansas for two years, citing their efforts to collect what the judge described as inflated attorneys fees in a class-action lawsuit settlement and dragging out litigation over the issue.

He later amended the suspension to include only cases brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act but left all other sanctions in place, including a requirement that Sanford present the show cause order issued by Wilson compelling Sanford to appear in court and the suspension order to any court in which he or his law firm practices.

The Sanford firm won a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 on behalf of Anthony Vines and Dominique Lewis, who represented a class of workers at Welspun Pipes Inc. accusing the company of underpaying the workers for overtime hours they worked. A complaint accused the company of rounding down hours worked on its electronic time clock, resulting in several hours of unpaid work each month, and of not paying overtime in accordance with federal wage and hour laws.

In May 2020, Wilson refused to approve a settlement in the case, balking over the $96,000 in attorney's fees that were included, instead sending the parties back to the negotiating table with orders to "start from scratch" and keep attorneys' fees out of the negotiations. He accused the Sanford firm of trying to "squeeze excessive fees" out of the company by tying the resolution of the claims to an agreement on fees. When a separate fee negotiation failed to reach an agreement, however, the Sanford firm filed a new request in June 2020 for the same amount of fees it had originally sought. Wilson, in a blistering order, denied the request and awarded the Sanford firm $1, saying he only awarded that amount because the statute said attorneys' fees "shall" be paid to the winning party.

That ruling was immediately appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which vacated Wilson's order and remanded the case to him in August 2021, ordering Wilson to calculate an award of attorney fees using the lodestar calculation, in which a trial court multiplies the number of hours reasonably spent by trial counsel by a reasonable hourly rate to arrive at a final calculation.

The following month, Wilson awarded the law firm $500 in attorney fees and $2,790.87 in costs, saying he had calculated a lodestar of $14,056.50 in fees but reduced it "based on SLF's egregious conduct."

An appeal of that ruling resulted in a unanimous decision by a three-judge panel on June 29 that Wilson did not abuse his discretion but had "complied to the letter with our directive on how to calculate an award of attorneys' fees and provided ample justification for reducing the lodestar based on SLF's unprofessional conduct." That same day, Wilson issued an order to Sanford Law Firm to appear before his court to show cause "as to why it should not be held in contempt of court and sanctioned under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11."

Last Wednesday, at the conclusion of the show cause hearing, Wilson ordered the two-year ban. Sanford's attorney, Jeffrey Rosenzweig, immediately filed a notice of appeal to the 8th Circuit. In a two-sentence order Tuesday afternoon, the appeals court granted a stay of Wilson's order while the appeal is pending. The appeals court said an expedited briefing schedule will be entered by separate order.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Rosenzweig said he was gratified by the ruling from the 8th Circuit, which he said effectively put Wilson's order on hold until the appeals court can schedule briefings and rule on the matter.

"The 8th Circuit agreed with us and we look forward to writing a full brief to submit to the court," he said. "The way I read the order, they're going to examine on an expedited schedule ... but today we're just gratified that the 8th Circuit agreed with us that it is appropriate to stay."

Robert Steinbuch, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Bowen School of Law who has been critical of Wilson in the past, on Tuesday called the suspension order "bizarre at best."

"Wilson really has it in for Sanford," Steinbuch said.

The judge's order, he said, "fails to follow the court's rules on how you suspend an attorney, and it seems somewhat of a vendetta."

He said the June 29 ruling affirming Wilson's order of $500 in legal fees had likely "emboldened" the judge, "and he came up with this notion to issue an order to show cause for events that occurred months or years ago."

"Now that he was upheld on this latest appeal," Steinbuch continued, "seemingly he felt additional latitude to issue his order to show cause and his subsequent ruling suspending the Sanford Law Firm and Josh Sanford individually. The ruling was absurd on its face."

Steinbuch went so far as to suggest that Wilson should be removed from the case altogether, saying the judge's behavior suggests a vendetta against Sanford and the Sanford firm.

"The 8th Circuit can certainly remove him from this case, but I don't know that they will," he said. "It's a pretty big ask to have an appellate court intervene at that level, but they've done it before. ... If there's ever a circumstance that warrants it, his ruling suspending Sanford and the Sanford Law Firm is certainly one, at least in my mind."

Wilson has accused the Sanford firm of demanding unearned fees, needlessly drawing out litigation to inflate its legal fees, and other practices, calling it "a pattern of willful activity in nearly every case they file."